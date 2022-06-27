SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc.cr.org: Download Central Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region on the official website i.e. ssc.cr.org. Download From Here.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Central Region (CR) has uploaded the SSC CR MTS Admit Card on ssc.cr.org. Candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC CR Admit Card in order to appear at the exam cantre. After downloading the SSC MTS Admit Card they can check their exam centre, time and date. It is mandatory to carry the call letter and the original valid ID Proof at the venue.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card Link is provided below.

Candidates should note that the Download Admit Card option is available to only those candidates who opted for their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State. The candidate who opted for their exam centre other than UP & Bihar may refer to the following link:

The candidates can check the details related to downloading the admit card from the official website below:

How to Download SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?