SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc.cr.org: Download Central Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Central Region on the official website i.e. ssc.cr.org. Download From Here.

Updated: Jun 27, 2022 11:38 IST
SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022
SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Central Region (CR) has uploaded the SSC CR MTS Admit Card on ssc.cr.org. Candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC CR Admit Card in order to appear at the exam cantre. After downloading the SSC MTS Admit Card they can check their exam centre, time and date. It is mandatory to carry the call letter and the original valid ID Proof at the venue.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card Link is provided below.

SSC CR MTS Admit Card Download Link 

Candidates should note that the Download Admit Card option is available to only those candidates who opted for their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State. The candidate who opted for their exam centre other than UP & Bihar may refer to the following link:

SSC MTS Admit Card Download For Other Regions

The candidates can check the details related to downloading the admit card from the official website below:

How to Download SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
  2. Click on the admit card link under ‘Candidates Alert’ -
  3. STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 05/07/2022 TO 26/07/2022 ’
  4. This will redirect you to a new page where you are required to read the instructions
  5. Now, click on ‘Proceed Now’
  6. Now, provide your details such as ‘Registration ID’or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth
  7. Download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

2 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.