SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @ssc.cr.org: Download Central Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) of Central Region (CR) has uploaded the SSC CR MTS Admit Card on ssc.cr.org. Candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC CR Admit Card in order to appear at the exam cantre. After downloading the SSC MTS Admit Card they can check their exam centre, time and date. It is mandatory to carry the call letter and the original valid ID Proof at the venue.
SSC CR MTS Admit Card Link is provided below.
SSC CR MTS Admit Card Download Link
Candidates should note that the Download Admit Card option is available to only those candidates who opted for their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh & Bihar State. The candidate who opted for their exam centre other than UP & Bihar may refer to the following link:
SSC MTS Admit Card Download For Other Regions
The candidates can check the details related to downloading the admit card from the official website below:
How to Download SSC CR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in
- Click on the admit card link under ‘Candidates Alert’ -
- STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 05/07/2022 TO 26/07/2022 ’
- This will redirect you to a new page where you are required to read the instructions
- Now, click on ‘Proceed Now’
- Now, provide your details such as ‘Registration ID’or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth
- Download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card