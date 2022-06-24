SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2022 Released @sscner.org.in: Paper from 5 July

SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region on sscner.org.in: Candidates can check the direct link here.

SSC NER MTS Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Eastern Region, has recently uploaded the admit cards of the Paper 1 for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Posts and the exam will be conducted from 05 July 2022. The exam will be concluded on 22 July 2022. The candidates can check their individual exam date and time on SSC MTS Admit Card 2022. SSC NER Admit Card Link is available for the candidates who have applied for Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland, and Mizoram Locations.

SSC NER MTS Admit Card Link is provided below. The candidates can download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card from the prescribed link:

How to Download SSC NER Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of the region - sscner.org.in Now, click on the admit card link given against ‘Status and E- Admit Card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 (Paper I)’ under ‘Recent Updates’ Enter your details such as Registration Number, or Roll Number and Date of Birth Download SSC Admit Card Take a print out of the admit card for future use

The recruitment is being done for filling up 7301 vacancies for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission) and for the post of Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission),