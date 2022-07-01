SSC KKR Admit Card 2022: Download MTS Paper 1 Hall Ticket Here

SSC KKR Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has actovated the link of the admit card for computer-based exam for the post of Multi-Tasking Tasking. Candidates who are appearing in SSC MTS Paper 1 in the month of July 2022 can download SSC KKR MTS Admit Card through the provided SSC KKR Admit Card Link on the official website i.e. ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

How to Download SSC KKR Admit Card 2022 for MTS Paper 1 ?

Visit the official website of SSC - ssckkr.kar.nic.in Now, click on "Click here to download e-Admit Card for Multi Tasking (NT) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination-2021 (Paper-I) to be held from 05/07/2022 to 26.07.2022” At this step, you will be asked for your ‘Registration Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’ Take a print of SSC MTS Admit Card

As per the official website, “Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.”