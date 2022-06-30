SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscer.org: Download Havaldar Eastern Region Call Letter

SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission of Eastern Region on sscer.org: Candidates can download  SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card for Eastern Region from here.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 13:49 IST
SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has uploaded the admit card of the computer based test for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exam 2021-22 scheduled to be conducted in the month of July 2022. Candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC ER Admit Card by visiting the official website - sscer.org. They can also download SSC MTS Admit Card from this page as well.

Let’s check the process to download SSC MTS ER Admit Card and other details below:

How to Download SSC ER MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SSC ER - http://www.sscer.org/
  2. Click on the admit card link given on the homepage - ‘ Download e-Admit Card of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) (Paper - I) Examination, 2021’
  3. It will open a new page where you are required to provide ‘Roll No. / Registration ID’ or ‘Name’ and ‘Date of Birth’
  4. Solve the sum and click on ‘Next’
  5. Download SSC Eastern Region Admit Card 2022

SSC MTS Paper 1 will be conducted from 05 to 26 July 2022 in West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, A&N Island, Sikkim locations. Candidates who have applied for the posts under these locations can check their exam date, exam time and venue on their SSC MTS Havaldar Admit Card 2022.

