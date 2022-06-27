SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sscnwr.org: Download Havaldar Call Letter

SSC NWR MTS Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), North Western Region (NWR) has enabled the SSC NWR MTS Admit Card Link along with SSC NWR Application Status Link on 27 June 2022. All those candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC NWR Admit Card and appear at the venue on the scheduled date and time.

SSC NWR MTS Admit Card Link is provided below in this article.

The commission is conducting Paper 1 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar from 05 to 27 July 2022. As per the official website, "Candidates should note that while sitting in the examination, they must have an original photo identity card which has the same date of birth as it is printed in the entry certificate. If the date of birth is not given in the original photo official identity card, then the candidate must have an additional government original certificate as proof of their date of birth. If the date of birth mentioned in the original photo identity card / official certificate issued as proof of admission certificate and date of birth does not match, then the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination."

How to Download SSC NWR Admit Card 2022 ?

Candidates can download SSC MTS Paper 1 Admit Card from the official website by following steps: