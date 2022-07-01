SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2022 (Released) @sscnr.nic.in: Download For Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Northern Region has released the admit card for the online exam which will be held from 5 July onwards for the post of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates appearing MTS & Havaldar Paper 1 for Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand Regions can download SSC NR Admit Card using Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth from the official website of SSC NR i.e. sscnr.nic.in. However, SSC NR MTS Admit Card Link is also given below:

The candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of a mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to Download SSC NR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of SSC NR - sscnr.nic.in Now, click on the link ‘Admit Card For Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 (Paper-1)’ At this step, you are required to read all the instructions and tick on ‘I Agree’ Now, enter your details Download SSC MTS Admit Card

The commission invited the application for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission) and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission) from 22 March to 30 April 2022.