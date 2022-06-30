SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022: Download Southern Region Paper 1 Call Letter From Tomorrow

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (Southern Region) is conducting Paper 1 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar from 5 to 26 July 2022. Applicants who are appearing in SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam for Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamilnadu can download 'SSC SR Admit Card', tomorrow i.e. from 01 July onwards, from the official website of the SR i.e. (sscsr.gov.in). SSC SR MTS Admit Card Link is also provided below for the candidates.
SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link
|
Date of Exam
|
DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE
|
FROM
|
TO
|
05 July 2022
|
01-07-2022
|
05-07-2022
|
06 July 2022
|
02-07-2022
|
06-07-2022
|
07 July 2022
|
03-07-2022
|
07-07-2022
|
08 July 2022
|
04-07-2022
|
08-07-2022
|
11 July 2022
|
07-07-2022
|
11-07-2022
|
12 July 2022
|
08-07-2022
|
12-07-2022
|
13 July 2022
|
09-07-2022
|
13-07-2022
|
14 July 2022
|
10-07-2022
|
14-07-2022
|
15 July 2022
|
11-07-2022
|
15-07-2022
|
18 July 2022
|
14-07-2022
|
18-07-2022
|
19 July 2022
|
15-07-2022
|
19-07-2022
|
20 July 2022
|
16-07-2022
|
20-07-2022
|
21 July 2022
|
17-07-2022
|
21-07-2022
|
22 July 2022
|
18-07-2022
|
22-07-2022
How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?
- Go to the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in
- Click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status | Know the Roll Number, Time,Date and Place of Tier-I Examination’
- Click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
- Enter your details such as ‘Online Registration Number ’, ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
- Download ‘SSC Southern Region Admit Card’