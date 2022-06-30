SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022: Download Southern Region Paper 1 Call Letter From Tomorrow

Updated: Jun 30, 2022 16:46 IST
SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (Southern Region) is conducting Paper 1 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar from 5 to 26 July 2022. Applicants who are appearing in SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam for Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamilnadu can download 'SSC SR Admit Card', tomorrow i.e. from 01 July onwards, from the official website of the SR i.e. (sscsr.gov.in). SSC SR MTS Admit Card Link is also provided below for the candidates.

SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link

SSC MTS Admit Card for Other Region

Date of Exam

DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE

FROM

               TO                    

05 July 2022

01-07-2022

05-07-2022

06 July 2022

02-07-2022

06-07-2022

07 July 2022

03-07-2022

07-07-2022

08 July 2022

04-07-2022

08-07-2022

11 July 2022

07-07-2022

11-07-2022

12 July 2022

08-07-2022

12-07-2022

13 July 2022

09-07-2022

13-07-2022

14 July 2022

10-07-2022

14-07-2022

15 July 2022

11-07-2022

15-07-2022

18 July 2022

14-07-2022

18-07-2022

19 July 2022

15-07-2022

19-07-2022

20 July 2022

16-07-2022

20-07-2022

21 July 2022

17-07-2022

21-07-2022

22 July 2022

18-07-2022

22-07-2022

How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

  1. Go to the official website of SSC SR - sscsr.gov.in
  2. Click on the admit card link given on the homepage ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 - Know the Application Status   |   Know the Roll Number, Time,Date and Place of Tier-I Examination’
  3. Click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
  4. Enter your details such as ‘Online Registration Number ’, ‘Date of Birth’ and ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’
  5. Download ‘SSC Southern Region Admit Card’

 

 

 

 

