SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022: Download Southern Region Paper 1 Call Letter From Tomorrow

SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 Download: Staff Selection Commission (Southern Region) is conducting Paper 1 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff and Havaldar from 5 to 26 July 2022. Applicants who are appearing in SSC MTS Paper 1 Exam for Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Tamilnadu can download 'SSC SR Admit Card', tomorrow i.e. from 01 July onwards, from the official website of the SR i.e. (sscsr.gov.in). SSC SR MTS Admit Card Link is also provided below for the candidates.

Date of Exam DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 05 July 2022 01-07-2022 05-07-2022 06 July 2022 02-07-2022 06-07-2022 07 July 2022 03-07-2022 07-07-2022 08 July 2022 04-07-2022 08-07-2022 11 July 2022 07-07-2022 11-07-2022 12 July 2022 08-07-2022 12-07-2022 13 July 2022 09-07-2022 13-07-2022 14 July 2022 10-07-2022 14-07-2022 15 July 2022 11-07-2022 15-07-2022 18 July 2022 14-07-2022 18-07-2022 19 July 2022 15-07-2022 19-07-2022 20 July 2022 16-07-2022 20-07-2022 21 July 2022 17-07-2022 21-07-2022 22 July 2022 18-07-2022 22-07-2022

How to Download SSC SR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?