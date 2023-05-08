SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka ಘೋಷಿಸಲಾಗಿದೆ: KSEEB, karnataka.gov.in 10th ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ, Supplementary Exam Date and Toppers

2023 SSLC Result Karnataka: Students who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in. They have to use their login credentials to download SSLC marks card.

SSLC Result 2023 Karnataka: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced he SSLC results today in press conference. Students can check the results at the official websites: sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in from 11 AM. Over 8 lakh students have to use their login credentials to download their KSEAB class 10th marksheet. The result will be announced in a press conference to be held at the Karnataka School Examination and Valuation Board at 10 AM.

Soon after that, the SSLC result link will be activated at 11 AM at the official websites. This year, the Karnataka class 10th exams 2023 were conducted from March 31 to April 15. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC result was released on May 19, 2022. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 85.63%.

Check Latest Updates on Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 Here!

Girls outshine boys in KSEAB Class 10th Result 2023

The pass percentage of boys is recorded at 80%, whereas girls have outperformed by recording a pass percentage of 87%. Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10.33 AM

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Marks card link to be activated at 11 am

As per the notice released, the class 10th result has been announced. To check Karnataka SSLC result, students can check these websites after 11 am: sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in.

Overall pass percentage drops to 83.89% in Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023

This year, 835102 students appeared for the SSLC exams, of which 7,00,619 passed, recording a pass percentage of 83.89%. The overall pass percentage has taken a hit from 85% in 2022. Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10.29 AM

Not able to check Karnataka SSLC result 2023? Check reasons below:

If KSEAB class 10th marks card do not appear after logging in, make sure that:

Students might have entered the correct registration number.

Entered correct stream/subjects combination.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 10.01 AM

How to download KSEAB 10th Marks Card?

To download the marksheet of SSLC Karnataka, students have to visit the official website and follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials

Step 4: The marks card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and save it for future references

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9:48 AM

KSEAB Class 10th Result 2023 To Be Announced in Press Conference

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 9:05 AM

What login credentials are required to check SSLC result at karresults.nic.in?

Students must keep their board exam hall ticket numbers ready. The details mentioned on it will be required to check SSLC results.

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 8:55 AM

Where To Download Karnataka SSLC Marks Card 2023?

To download the class 10th marks card, students have to visit the official websites. However, due to the heavy traffic, there might be chances that the official website might not work. In that case, students can check their SSLC Karnataka result at these websites:

sslc.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM

Karnataka class 10th result 2023 date and time

The officials announced the SSLC result date and time via press release. As per the notice, KSEAB class 10th result will be released in press conference at 10 AM. However, the result link will be activated at 11 AM.

Events Dates Karnataka class 10th result May 8, 2023 (10 AM) Karnataka SSLC exam March 28 to April 11, 2023

Updated as on May 8, 2023 at 8:31 AM