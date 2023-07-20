Tata Steel AEP Result 2023 Declared at tslhr.tatasteel.co.in: Check Download Link Here

Tata Steel AEP Result 2023 has been declared at tslhr.tatasteel.co.in. Check Direct Link to Download AEP Result and Other Details.

Tata Steel AEP Result 2023: Tata Steel has announced the result of Tata Steel Aspire Engineering Program on its official website. The result can be checked on the official website i.e. tslhr.tatasteel.co.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download Tata AEP Result 2023 using their Reference Number, Registered Mobile No., Mobile Number and Registered Email-id.

Tata Steel AEP Exam Result Link

The Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result link given below.

Tata Steel AEP Exam Result Download Click Here

Tata Steel AEP Exam 2023 Overview

Name of the Organization Tata Steel Post Name Engineer Trainee (Aspiring Engineers Program) Stipend Rs.30000/- pm Category TATA Steel AEP Result 2023 Result Date 20 July 2023 official Website tatasteel.co.in

How to Download Tata Steel Aspiring Engineers Result 2023

Visit the official website of Tata Steel Aspiring Engineers Result 2023

Click on result link

Fill out Reference Number / Registered Mobil Number/ Email Id

Click on Continue and Download the Result.

Tata Steel conducted the exam on 24th and 25th June 2023 for the positions of Engineer Trainee (Aspiring Engineers Program) in the areas of Operations, Maintenance and Engineering & Projects for Tata Steel.