TIFR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Scientific Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

TIFR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has released job notification for various posts including Scientific Officer, Administrative Officer/ Nurse/Cook/Work Assistant/Project Scientific Assistants and others in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 12, 2023.
TIFR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 12, 2023.
TIFR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Scientific Officer (D)-1
Administrative Officer D-1
Nurse (A):2
Scientific Assistant (B):2
Administrative Assistant (B):1
Assistant Security Officer (A):1
Tradesman (B) — Fitting/Welding:1
Tradesman (B)— Welding:1
Laboratory Assistant (B):1
Cook (B):1
Work Assistant- Plumbing/Fitter/Mason/Carpentry:1
Work Assistant — Air Conditioning:1
Work Assistant – P&G: 5
Check the notification link for details of the number of posts and other update.
TIFR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Scientific Officer (D): Candidates should have Ph.D. in Biology / Chemistry or in a related area, preferably in cell biology/biochemistry/neurobiology from a recognized university /institute.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
TIFR Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (Maximum)
Scientific Officer (D): 35 years
Administrative Officer: 45 years
Nurse (A): 30 – 33 years
Scientific Assistant (B): 28 years
Administrative Assistant (B): 33 years
Assistant Security Officer (A): 35 years
Tradesman (B) — Fitting/Welding: 28 years
Tradesman (B)— Welding: 28 years
Laboratory Assistant (B): 28 years
Cook (B): 30 years
Work Assistant- Plumbing/Fitter/Mason/Carpentry: 28 years
Work Assistant — Air Conditioning: 28 years
Work Assistant – P&G: 28 – 31 years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
TIFR Recruitment 2023 PDF
TIFR Recruitment 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR)
|Post Name
|Scientific Officer, Administrative Officer/ Nurse/Cook/Work Assistant/Project Scientific Assistants
|Vacancies
|20
|Jobs Type
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|All India
|Last Date for Online Application
|August12, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Category
|Employment News
|Official Website
|https://www.tifr.res.in.
TIFR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.tifr.res.in.
Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage.
Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.
Step 4: After that, submit the application form.
Step 5: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.
Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.