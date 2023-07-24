TIFR Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For Scientific Officer & Other Posts, Check Eligibility

TIFR has invited online applications for the Scientific Officer & Other Posts on its official website. Check TIFR Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TIFR Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) has released job notification for various posts including Scientific Officer, Administrative Officer/ Nurse/Cook/Work Assistant/Project Scientific Assistants and others in the Employment News (22-28) July 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before August 12, 2023.



TIFR Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 12, 2023.





TIFR Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer (D)-1

Administrative Officer D-1

Nurse (A):2

Scientific Assistant (B):2

Administrative Assistant (B):1

Assistant Security Officer (A):1

Tradesman (B) — Fitting/Welding:1

Tradesman (B)— Welding:1

Laboratory Assistant (B):1

Cook (B):1

Work Assistant- Plumbing/Fitter/Mason/Carpentry:1

Work Assistant — Air Conditioning:1

Work Assistant – P&G: 5

Check the notification link for details of the number of posts and other update.



TIFR Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Scientific Officer (D): Candidates should have Ph.D. in Biology / Chemistry or in a related area, preferably in cell biology/biochemistry/neurobiology from a recognized university /institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



TIFR Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (Maximum)

Scientific Officer (D): 35 years

Administrative Officer: 45 years

Nurse (A): 30 – 33 years

Scientific Assistant (B): 28 years

Administrative Assistant (B): 33 years

Assistant Security Officer (A): 35 years

Tradesman (B) — Fitting/Welding: 28 years

Tradesman (B)— Welding: 28 years

Laboratory Assistant (B): 28 years

Cook (B): 30 years

Work Assistant- Plumbing/Fitter/Mason/Carpentry: 28 years

Work Assistant — Air Conditioning: 28 years

Work Assistant – P&G: 28 – 31 years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



TIFR Recruitment 2023: Overview

TIFR Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://www.tifr.res.in.

Step 2: Click on the link on the homepage.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide the required details.

Step 4: After that, submit the application form.

Step 5: Candidates should note that they will have to again log in with the above credentials and finalize the entire application process with the guidelines mentioned on the official website.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.