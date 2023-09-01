TISS Recruitment 2023 For 113 Field Investigator & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

TISS Recruitment 2023: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has invited application for the 113 Field Investigator & other posts on its official website-https://tiss.edu/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

TISS Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has announced the recruitment notification for the various posts including Programme Coordinator, Field Investigator & Others on its official website. A total of 113 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive for which candidates can apply online on or before September 19, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written test and personal interaction. Shortlisted candidates will be called for these round for evaluating their proficiency and skills for these posts.

TISS Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts through the official website on or before September 19, 2023.

TISS Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Programme Executives -3

Programme Coordinators (PC)-6

Accountants-2

Program Assistants cum Field Officers-5

Upper Division Clerks (Admin assistant)-2

Field Investigators-95

TISS Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualifications

Programme Executives -Master's Degree in Health Sciences, Public Health, Hospital Administration, Social Sciences and allied fields and five years of work experience in project implementation work. Good writing and speaking skills.

Programme Coordinators (PC)-Master’s Degree in Health Sciences, Public Health, Hospital Administration, Social Sciences and allied fields and three years of work experience in project implementation work. Good writing and speaking skills.

Accountants-Bachelor’s Degree in commerce, accountancy and allied fields and two years of work experience in project finance and accounts management work. Good writing and speaking skills.

Program Assistants cum Field Officers-Bachelor's Degree in any field and two years of work experience in project implementation, management and field work.

Good writing and speaking skills.

Upper Division Clerks (Admin assistant)-Bachelor’s Degree in any field and two years of work

Experience in project implementation, management, and office work. Good writing and speaking skills.

Field Investigators-Intermediate Degree in any field and two years of work experience in project implementation, management, and field work. Good writing and speaking skills.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

TISS Recruitment 2023: Gross monthly remuneration (INR per month)

Programme Executives -Rs 70000/-

Programme Coordinators (PC)-Rs 65000/-

Accountants-Rs 45000/-

Program Assistants cum Field Officers-Rs 42000/-

Upper Division Clerks (Admin assistant)-Rs 30000/-

Field Investigators-Rs 35000/-

TISS Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For TISS Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given in the short notification. Last date for applying online is September 19, 2023.