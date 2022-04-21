Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Application Date Extended: Check Last Date to Apply

Last Date to Apply for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Extended. Candidates may check here the revised date of application deadline.

Created On: Apr 21, 2022 12:07 IST
TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Recruitment Latest News: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teacher in classes I to VIII. In reference to the Official Notification for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 published on 7th March 2022 under advertisement number 01/2022, the last date to apply for TN TET 2022 has been extended. Earlier, the registration deadline was 13th April 2022 while the revised application deadline is 26th April 2022.

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The TN TET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. In this article, candidates can check the application deadline revised date for TN TET 2022 and How to Apply.

TN TET 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Events

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

7th March 2022

Online Application Start Date

14th March 2022

Online Application Last Date (Revised)

26th April 2022

TN TET 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Paper I

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Paper II

To Be Announced

 

TN TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of TN TRB or click below on the apply online link.

(ii) Use separate applications for Paper-I and Paper-II.

(iii) Candidates should ensure that they have their scanned recent colour passport size photograph (JPG/JPEG /PNG format of size 20-60 KB) and signature (JPG/JPEG/PNG format of size 10-30 KB) separately. The online application should be uploaded with the photograph and signature of the candidate with complete information.

(iv) A valid e-mail id and Mobile Number are mandatory for registration. These e-mail id and number should be kept active till the declaration of results.

TN TET 2022 Application Fee

Category

Fees (Non-Refundable)

SC/ SCA/ ST/ PWD

Rs 250/-

For All Other Categories 

Rs 500/-

NOTE: Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking/Credit Card / Debit Card). Offline mode of payment in any form such as Demand Draft / Postal order, etc. will not be accepted. Candidates, who want to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II, should pay separately for both.

TN TET Apply Online 2022

FAQ

Q1. What is the last date to apply for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022?

Last date to apply for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 has been extended till 26th April 2022.

Q2. What is the age limit for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022?

TN TET 2022 Age Limit: Candidates Must Be Minimum Of 18 Years Old. There Is No Upper Age Limit.

Q3. What is the educational qualification for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022?

Read Our Article TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, How To Apply For Detailed Educational Qualification For TN TET 2022.

Q4. Where can I find New Syllabus for TN TET 2022?

Read Our Article TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF For Detailed Syllabus For TN TET 2022 Paper 1 & Paper 2.

Q5. What is the exam date for TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022?

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Admit Card & Exam Date 2022 are yet to be announced.
