TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Check Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, How to Apply

TN TET 2022 Eligibility: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teachers in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates can apply online only for TN TET 2022 from 14th March 2022 till 13th April 2022. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The TN TET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. In this article, we have shared TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Education Qualification, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply.

TN TET 2022 Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date 13th March 2022 (5 PM) TN TET 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper I To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

Age Limit

The candidates must be minimum of 18 years old. There is no upper age limit.

Educational Qualifications

TNTET Paper-I (for classes I-V) Minimum Educational Qualifications

(i) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

(ii) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002.

OR

(iii) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

OR

(iv) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).

OR

(v) Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

(vi) Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.,).

Note: (i) Candidates who have passed D.T.Ed., /D.El.Ed., from States other than Tamil Nadu should submit evaluation certificate for such qualifications. (ii) Training to be undergone: - A person who has acquired the qualification of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.,), from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in classes I to V, provided the person so appointed as a teacher shall mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE within 2 years of such appointment as primary teacher. (As per NCTE notification dated 28.06.2018). - A person with Diploma in Ed., (Special Education) or B.Ed., (Special Education) qualification shall undergo, after appointment, an NCTE recognized 6 months special programme in Elementary Education. - In case of Diploma in Education (Special Education) and B.Ed., (Special Education), a course recognized by the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) only shall be considered. (as per para 2 NCTE notification dated 23.08.2010). (iii) Reservation: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST and Persons with Disability Candidates

TNTET Paper- II (for classes VI-VIII) Minimum Educational Qualifications (Graduate Teacher (Related subjects, Tamil, English and other than Tamil and English languages))

(i) Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known).

OR

(ii) Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).

OR

(iii) Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations.

OR

(iv) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

OR

(v) Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc. Ed.

OR

(vi) Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education).

OR

(vii) Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. programme, recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TNTET. Moreover, as per existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11.02.2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TNTET.

Note: (i) The candidates not having the prescribed qualifications shall not be eligible for appearing TNTET. (ii) A person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification amended from time to time shall be eligible for appearing in the TNTET. (iii) The candidates should satisfy their eligibility before applying. They should be personally responsible in case they are not eligible to apply as per the eligibility criteria. It is to be noted that, if a candidate has been allowed to appear for TNTET, it does not imply that the eligibility of the candidate has been verified. It does not vest any right to the appointment of the candidate after passing the examination. (iv) Reservation: Relaxation up to 5% in the qualifying marks shall be allowed to the candidates belonging to reserved categories such as BC, BC(M), MBC/DNC, SC, SC(A), ST, and Persons with Disability Candidates.

TN TET 2022 Selection Process

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will consist of an Online Written Exam that will be divided into two papers – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII).

TN TET 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of TN TRB or click below on the apply online link.

(ii) Use separate applications for Paper-I and Paper-II.

(iii) Candidates should ensure that they have their scanned recent colour passport size photograph (JPG/JPEG /PNG format of size 20-60 KB) and signature (JPG/JPEG/PNG format of size 10-30 KB) separately. The online application should be uploaded with the photograph and signature of the candidate with complete information.

(iv) A valid e-mail id and Mobile Number are mandatory for registration. These e-mail id and number should be kept active till the declaration of results.

TN TET 2022 Examination Fee

Category Fees (Non-Refundable) SC/ SCA/ ST/ PWD Rs 250/- For All Other Categories Rs 500/-

NOTE: Online payment to be made only through Payment Gateway. (Net banking/Credit Card / Debit Card). Offline mode of payment in any form such as Demand Draft / Postal order, etc. will not be accepted. Candidates, who want to appear for both Paper-I and Paper-II, should pay separately for both.

