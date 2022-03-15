TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

TN TET 2022 Syllabus: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as a Teacher in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates can apply online only for TN TET 2022 from 14th March 2022 till 13th April 2022. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The TN TET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. In this article, we have shared TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Paper 1 & Paper 2.
TN TET 2022 Important Dates
|
TN TET 2022 2022
|
Important Dates
|
Notification Release Date
|
7th March 2022
|
Online Application Start Date
|
14th March 2022
|
Online Application Last Date
|
13th March 2022 (5 PM)
|
TN TET 2022 Admit Card
|
To Be Announced
|
TN TET 2022 Paper I
|
To Be Announced
|
TN TET 2022 Paper II
|
To Be Announced
TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern
The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.
TN TET 2022 Paper 1
|
Sl. No.
|
Sections (All Compulsory)
|
MCQs
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
ii
|
Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iii
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iv
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
v
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
TN TET 2022 Paper 2
|
Sl. No.
|
Sections
|
MCQs
|
Marks
|
Medium
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Tamil/English
|
ii
|
Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iii
|
Language-II English (Compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
|
iv
|
For Mathematics and Science Teacher: Mathematics and Science
OR
For Social Science Teacher: Social Science
OR
For Any other Subject Teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b)
|
60
|
60
|
Tamil/English
|
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
TN TET 2022 Syllabus
TN TET 2022 Paper 1 Syllabus
|
Sl. No.
|
Section (All Compulsory)
|
Download PDF
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)
|
ii
|
Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)
|
iii
|
Language II (English)
|
iv
|
Mathematics
|
v
|
Environmental Studies
TN TET 2022 Paper 2 Syllabus
|
Sl. No.
|
Section
|
Download PDF
|
i
|
Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory)
|
ii
|
Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory)
|
iii
|
Language-II English (Compulsory)
|
iv
|
Mathematics and Science Teacher
|
Social Science
TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply