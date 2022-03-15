TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Registration Started on 14th March 2022. Check TN TET 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for Paper 1 & 2. Download Subject-wise PDF for Paper 1 & Paper 2.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 10:28 IST
TN TET 2022 Syllabus: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as a Teacher in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates can apply online only for TN TET 2022 from 14th March 2022 till 13th April 2022. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The TN TET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. In this article, we have shared TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Paper 1 & Paper 2.

TN TET 2022 Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

7th March 2022

Online Application Start Date

14th March 2022

Online Application Last Date

13th March 2022 (5 PM)

TN TET 2022 Admit Card

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Paper I

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Paper II

To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No.

Sections (All Compulsory)

MCQs

Marks

Medium

i

Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)

30

30

Tamil/English

ii

Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)

30

30

 

iii

Language II (English)

30

30

 

iv

Mathematics

30

30

Tamil/English

v

Environmental Studies

30

30

Tamil/English

 

Total

150

150

 

TN TET 2022 Paper 2

Sl. No.

Sections

MCQs

Marks

Medium

i

Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory)

30

30

Tamil/English

ii

Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory)

30

30

 

iii

Language-II English (Compulsory)

30

30

 

iv

For Mathematics and Science Teacher: Mathematics and Science

OR

For Social Science Teacher: Social Science

OR

For Any other Subject Teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b)

 

 

60

 

 

60

 

 

Tamil/English

 

Total

150

150

 

TN TET 2022 Syllabus

TN TET 2022 Paper 1 Syllabus

Sl. No.

Section (All Compulsory)

Download PDF

i

Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years)

Download PDF

ii

Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu)

Download PDF

iii

Language II (English)

Download PDF

iv

Mathematics

Download PDF

v

Environmental Studies

Download PDF

TN TET 2022 Paper 2 Syllabus

Sl. No.

Section

Download PDF

i

Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory)

Download PDF

ii

Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory)

Download PDF

iii

Language-II English (Compulsory)

Download PDF

iv

Mathematics and Science Teacher

Download PDF

Social Science

Download PDF

TN TET Apply Online 2022

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply

FAQ

Q1 What is the application start date for TN TET 2022?

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Online Registration Begins Today on 14th March 2022.

Q2. What is the age limit for TN TET 2022?

TN TET 2022 Age Limit: Candidates must be minimum of 18 years old. There is no upper age limit.

Q3. Where can I find detailed Syllabus for TN TET 2022?

Read our article TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF for detailed Syllabus for TN TET 2022 Paper 1 & Paper 2.

Q4. What is the exam date for TN TET 2022?

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper 1 & Paper 2 Exam Dates are yet to be announced.

Q5. How to apply for TN TET 2022?

Candidates should apply only through online mode via the official website of TN TRB.
