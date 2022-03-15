TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF

TN TET 2022 Syllabus: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board is inviting applications for Teacher Eligibility Test for the year 2022 from eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as a Teacher in classes I to VIII. Interested candidates can apply online only for TN TET 2022 from 14th March 2022 till 13th April 2022. The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII). The TN TET 2022 exam dates are yet to be announced. In this article, we have shared TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus and Latest Exam Pattern for Paper 1 & Paper 2.

TN TET 2022 Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date 13th March 2022 (5 PM) TN TET 2022 Admit Card To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper I To Be Announced TN TET 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No. Sections (All Compulsory) MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) 30 30 iii Language II (English) 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 Tamil/English v Environmental Studies 30 30 Tamil/English Total 150 150

TN TET 2022 Paper 2

Sl. No. Sections MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory) 30 30 iii Language-II English (Compulsory) 30 30 iv For Mathematics and Science Teacher: Mathematics and Science OR For Social Science Teacher: Social Science OR For Any other Subject Teacher: Either iv (a) or iv (b) 60 60 Tamil/English Total 150 150

TN TET 2022 Syllabus

TN TET 2022 Paper 1 Syllabus

Sl. No. Section (All Compulsory) Download PDF i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) Download PDF ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) Download PDF iii Language II (English) Download PDF iv Mathematics Download PDF v Environmental Studies Download PDF

TN TET 2022 Paper 2 Syllabus

Sl. No. Section Download PDF i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 11-14 years (Compulsory) Download PDF ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/ Urdu) (Compulsory) Download PDF iii Language-II English (Compulsory) Download PDF iv Mathematics and Science Teacher Download PDF Social Science Download PDF

TN TET Apply Online 2022

