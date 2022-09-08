TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022: Check Best 5 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Paper-I Exam will be held from 10th September 2022 to 15th September 2022. Check best 5 last-minute tips to score high in Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I & II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies.

TN TET 2022 Exam Instructions: The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board will be conducting the TN TET 2022 Paper-1 from 10th September to 15th September 2022 for eligible candidates in Tamil Nadu for appointment as Teachers in classes I to V. The last date to apply online for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TN TET 2022) was 26th April 2022.

TN TET Exam Date & Mock Test 2022

New TN TET Exam Date for Paper-1 has been announced officially. Now, the TN TET Paper-I Exam will be held from 10th to 15th September 2022. Earlier, TN TET Paper-1 Exam was scheduled to be held from 25th August to 31st August 2022. The TN TET Admit Card 2022 for Paper-1 will be available for download 15 days before the examination.

TN TRB will soon announce the TN TET Exam Dates for Paper-2 as well.

About TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022

The Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be conducted in two phases – TN TET Paper I (for classes I to V) and TN TET Paper II (for classes VI to VIII).

In this article, we have shared TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Best Last-Minute Tips, Qualifying Marks, and other Important Exam Instructions.

TN TET 2022 Important Dates

TN TET 2022 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 7th March 2022 Online Application Start Date 14th March 2022 Online Application Last Date (Revised) 26th April 2022 TN TET Admit Card 2022 Paper-I To Be Announced TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper I 10th to 15th September 2022 TN TET Exam Date 2022 Paper II To Be Announced

TN TET 2022 Exam Pattern

The TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 will consist of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). The TN TET 2022 exam duration will be 3 hours. The mode of the exam will be updated soon. The TN TET 2022 Paper 1 will be held for the post of teachers for classes I to V. The TN TET 2022 Paper 2 will be held for the post of teachers for classes VI to VIII.

TN TET 2022 Paper 1

Sl. No. Sections (All Compulsory) MCQs Marks Medium i Child Development and Pedagogy (relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 Tamil/English ii Language-I (Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu) (For Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Urdu the same pattern will be followed as Tamil) 30 30 iii Language II (English) 30 30 iv Mathematics 30 30 Tamil/English v Environmental Studies 30 30 Tamil/English Total 150 150

Also Read: TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Eligibility, Selection Process, How to Apply

TS TET 2022 Best 5 Last-Minute Tips

1. Revise the syllabus, Check exam pattern and exam schedule

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, previous years’ cut-off marks, exam pattern, exam schedule, shift timings, etc to ace their preparation and be calm. There will be two papers (Paper-I and Paper-II) with multiple choice questions. The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 30 minutes. The question paper shall be bilingual i.e. English followed by the Language-I chosen by the candidates for all languages except Sanskrit. For the candidates choosing Sanskrit, the questions shall be in Telugu followed by Sanskrit (Devanagari script). For the exam schedule, candidates please note that the date, time and centers for the Written Examination will be indicated in the Admit Card.

Also Read: TN Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 Syllabus & Latest Exam Pattern Download PDF Official

2. Practice previous years’ question papers

Do not take up new topics. Candidates should solve as many previous years’ question papers as possible. Focus on revising all important concepts, theories, formulas, important static GK and current affairs, etc. Utilize the day before the exam for strengthening your strong areas, speed, and accuracy. Set up a timer of 2 hours 30 minutes and solve papers to gauge your solving skills.

3. There will be no negative marking, Achieve Qualifying Marks

There will be no negative marking. All questions will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer will be correct. Candidates must fully satisfy themselves about the accuracy of the answer before darkening the appropriate circle on the OMR answer sheet. Candidates are supposed to achieve the qualifying marks in TN TET 2022.

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 60% OBC 55% SC (Scheduled Caste) 55% ST (Scheduled Tribe) 55%

4. Check Section-wise important topics & preparation strategies

Candidates should focus on the revision of important topics. They should also focus on the breakup of marks allotted to each subject. The content section carries more weightage than the pedagogy. However, one should still prepare the pedagogy section thoroughly. Candidates should not dive deep into topics they come across while revising the important topics. Try to stick to what you have learned throughout and avoid taking up new topics.

5. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call letter along with a photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together is to be submitted at the end of the exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue.

Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

TN TET Mock Test 2022 (Link Active)

TN TET Admit Card 2022 (Link Inactive)