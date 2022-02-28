TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022: Apply Online @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC is hiring Assistant Director post of Town and Country Planning on its official website @tnpsc.gov.in. Check how to apply online for TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022 Application Link, Vacancy Details, Educational Qualification, Age Limit and other details below here.

TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published a notification for the post of Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 26 March 2022 on tnpsc.gov.in.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for the online exam. One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post. Applicant should register only once in the One Time Registration by paying Rs.150/- as a registration fee.

TNPSC Assistant Director Recruitment Notification Download

TNPSC Assistant Director Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 26 March 2022

TNPSC Assistant Director Vacancy Details

Assistant Director of Town and Country Planning - 29 Posts

TNPSC Assistant Director Salary:

Rs.56,100 – 2,05,700

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Post Graduate Degree in Town or City or Urban or Housing or Country or Rural or Infrastructure or Regional or Transport or Environmental Planning from a recognized University or Institute. (or)

Must be an Associate of the Institute of Architects or possess B.Arch Degree or possess Degree or Diploma recognized and equivalent to the National Diploma in Architecture with experience in Town Planning works for a period of not less than three years in a Town Planning Department of Government or in the Statutory Boards or Urban Authorities or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or SemiGovernment or Statutory or Autonomous Organisations or Local Bodies (or)

Must possess B.E Degree (Civil or Highway) with experience in Town Planning works for a period of not less than two years in Town Planning Department of Government or in the Statutory Boards or Urban Authorities or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi- 5 Government or Statutory or Autonomous Organisations or Local Bodies. (or)

Must have passed Sections A & B of the Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers (India) Examination in the Civil Engineering Group with experience in Town Planning work for a period of not less than two years in Town Planning Department of the Government or in the Statutory Boards or Urban Authorities or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi-Government or Statutory or Autonomous Organisations or Local Bodies. (or)

Must possess Bachelor of Planning or Bachelor of Technology in Planning from a recognized University or Institute with two years experience in the field of Urban or Regional Planning in the State Governments or in the Statutory Boards or Urban Authorities or Universities or Recognized Research Institutions or Public Sector Undertakings or Semi-Government or Statutory or Autonomous Organisations or Local Bodies.

Age Limit:

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all categories - No maximum Age limit

Others’ [i.e. candidates not belonging to SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCM)s and BCMs] - 32 years

Selection Process for TNPSC AD Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Exam and Interview

How to Apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website - tnpsc.gov.in Click on the ‘Apply Online’given against‘ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF TOWN AND COUNTRY PLANNING (TAMIL NADU GENERAL SERVICE)’. ) “One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying for any post. Online applications uploaded without the photograph, details of specified documents and signature will be rejected after due process. After submitting the application, you can save / print their application in PDF format.

Registration Fee - Rs.150/-

Exam Fee - Rs. 200/-