TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) releases the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 for the posts of Forest Guard on its official website. All those candidates have applied successfully for the Forest Guard and other posts under the Combined Civil Services Examination IV can check the list available on the official website. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear in the Computer Based Screening/Fitness and Walk test for the Forest Guard and other posts.

TNPSC Result 2025 Download

The result download link has been released by the Commission on its official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-

TNPSC Result 2025 Link





TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 for Forest Guard posts has been released. Candidates shortlisted will be appear for CBT and fitness test round. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights.