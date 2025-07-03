Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 Out for Forest Guard and others at tnpsc.gov.in, Check List For CBT and Fitness Test

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) releases the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 for the posts of Forest Guard on its official website. Check CBT and Fitness Test details. 

Manish Kumar
ByManish Kumar
Jul 3, 2025, 15:33 IST

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) releases the TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 for the posts of Forest Guard on its official website. All those candidates have applied successfully for the Forest Guard and other posts under the Combined Civil Services Examination IV can check the list available on the official website. Candidates shortlisted are able to appear in the Computer Based Screening/Fitness and Walk test for the Forest Guard and other posts.

TNPSC Result 2025 Download

The result download link has been released by the Commission on its official website. You can download the result directly through the link given below-
TNPSC Result 2025 Link

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2025 for Forest Guard posts has been released. Candidates shortlisted will be appear for CBT and fitness test round. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights. 

Particulars 

Details

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 2 Combined Civil Services Examination

Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Result Status

Out

Download Mode

Online via TNPSC official website

How to Download TNPSC Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the official TNPSC website at www.tnpsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Go to result link TNPSC Group 2 Result 2025 on the home page
Step 3: Now enter your login credentials including email ID and password.
Step 6: After login your result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7: You can print the results for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News