TNPSC Librarian Admit Card 2023 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: Check Download Link Here

Tamil Nadu PSC has released the admit card for the post of Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services on its official website-tnpsc.gov.in. Check the download link.

TNPSC Librarian Admit Card 2023 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for the post of Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services Examination on its official website. It is noted that the computer based test (CBT) for the Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services post is scheduled on May 13/14, 2023.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services post can download their admit card from the official website -tnpsc.gov.in.

Although the admit card for the Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Librarian Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, the Commission will be conducting the written exam for the Combined Library State/ Subordinate Services in objective mode on May 13/14, 2023.

Admit Card Download Link Through Login Credentials

The Commission has uploaded the admit card download link for these posts on its official website. The hall ticket can be downloaded only through One Time Registration (OTR Dashboard) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth.

Candidates who have to appear in the CBT exam can download their Admit card from the link available on the home page. You will have to provide your login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth to the link. You can fetch these login credentials from the information provided by you during submission of online application of the post.



Process to Download: TNPSC Librarian Admit Card 2023