TNPSC Result 2020 for Combined Engineering Services Announced @tnpsc.gov.in, Check DV Details

TNPSC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Result of the Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 on its website. All candidates who have appeared for the Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019 written exam can check their result through the official website of TNPSC.i.e-tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the TNPSC, the candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Certificate Verification should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from 23.03.2020 to 30.03.2020 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.

Candidates should note that the details regarding the documents to be uploaded will be made available in the Commission’s website.

It is to be noted that Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) had earlier notified for the posts of Assistant Electrical Inspector, Assistant Engineer (Electrical), PWD and Assistant Director of Industrial Safety and Health (Formerly known as Assistant Inspector of Factories).

How to Download TNPSC Result 2020 for Combined Engineering Service

Visit the official site of TNPSC -tnpsc.gov.in.

Go to the LATEST RESULTS Section on the home page.

Click on Link POSTS INCLUDED IN COMBINED ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAMINATION given on the Home Page.

A new PDF will be open on your screen.

You can download the PDF files of the result and save the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) for latest updates regarding the Combined Engineering Services Exam 2019.