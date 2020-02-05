Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 February 2020: Apply for 500+ Vacancies in DRDO NPOL, UNOM, GCRI, SAI and GSL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 February 2020 for 500+ more than vacancies in Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO), University of Madras (UNOM), Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI), Sports Authority of India (SAI), Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Trade Apprentice. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 6 March 2020.

DRDO NPOL Recruitment 2020: 41 Vacancies Notified for Trade Apprentice Posts, Apply by 6 March

University of Madras (UNOM) has invited applications for the University Research Fellowship posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for University of Madras (UNOM) Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 17 February 2020.

University of Madras (UNOM) Recruitment 2020: 41 University Research Fellowship Posts

Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has invited applications for the Senior Resident, Professor and other posts. Applicants who have not applied yet for Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) Recruitment 2020 can submit their offline applications on or before 13 February 2020.

GCRI Recruitment 2020: 49 Senior Resident, Professor and Other Posts

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is looking to recruit 347 personnel for various postson contract basis at its various centers. Vacancies are available for the Anthropometrist, Exercise Physiologist, Strength & Conditioning Expert, Biomechanist, Psychologist, Biochemist, Sports Medicine Doctor, Physiotherapist, Masseur/Masseuse, Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, Lab Technician for Medical Labs and Lab Technician (Nonmedical)at different level (Lead, Grade III, II, I). Eligible candidates can apply online for SAI Recruitment 2020. SAI Online applications are available on Sports Authority of India official website www.sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in till 15 February 2020.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020, 347 Vacancy Notified, Apply Online @sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has invited applications for the Marine Fitter, Office Assistant and other posts. Interested applicants can apply for Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 01 March 2020.

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 43 Marine Fitter, Office Assistant and Other Posts