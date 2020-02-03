Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020, 347 Vacancy Notified, Apply Online @sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in

Sports Authority of India (SAI) Recruitment 2020: Sports Authority of India (SAI) invited applications for the post of Anthropometrist, Exercise Physiologist, Strength & Conditioning Expert, Biomechanist, Psychologist, Biochemist, Sports Medicine Doctor, Physiotherapist, Masseur/Masseuse, Pharmacist, Nursing Assistant, Lab Technician for Medical Labs and Lab Technician (Nonmedical)at different level (Lead, Grade III, II, I) on contract basis at its various centers.

Eligible candidates can apply online for SAI Recruitment 2020. SAI Online applications are available on Sports Authority of India official website www.sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in till 15 February 2020.

Sports Authority of India Online Application Link is also given below. Candidates can apply for Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2020 through the link.

Sports Authority of India Recruitment Notification PDF

Sports Authority of India Online Application

Important Date

Last Date of Application - 15 February 2020

Sports Authority of India Vacancy Details

Anthropometrist - 23

Exercise Physiologist - 34

Strength & Conditioning Expert - 62

Biomechanist - 3

Psychologist - 4

Biochemist – 2

Sports Medicine Doctor -11

Physiotherapist - 47

Masseur/Masseuse - 72

Pharmacist - 12

Nursing Assistant - 36

Lab Technician for Medical Labs -12

Lab Technician (Nonmedical) - 29

Eligibility Criteria for Anthropometrist, Exercise Physiologist, Strength & Conditioning Expert

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Anthropometrist (Grade II) - Masters' degree in Physical Anthropology or Human biology from a recognized Indian or foreign university Experience: Minimum one year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes.

Anthropometrist (Grade-I) - Masters' degree in Physical Anthropology or Human biology from a recognized Indian or foreign university.

Exercise physiologist (Grade-III) - PhD degree in Physiology from a recognized Indian or foreign university Publications in peer reviewed journals published in India or abroad. Minimum three years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Exercise physiologist (Grade II) - Masters' degree in Physiology or MD Physiology from a recognized Indian or foreign university. Minimum one year of research/ work experience with the national/state athletes

Exercise Physiologist (Grade-I)- Masters' degree in Physiology or MD Physiology from a recognized Indian or foreign university

Strength & Conditioning Expert - Masters’ degree in Strength & Conditioning / Sports Science / Sports Coaching from a recognized Indian or foreign university along with Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or Australian Strength & Conditioning Association (ASCA) Level 2 or UK Fitness Trainer Level 2 certification. Minimum five years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Strength and conditioning Expert (Grade II) - Masters Degree in Strength & Conditioning / Sports Science / Sports Coaching/ M. P. Ed. from a recognized Indian or foreign university. Minimum one year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Biomechanist - PhD degree in Biomechanics/ Sports science/ Bio-physics from a recognized Indian or foreign university Publications in peer reviewed journals published in India or abroad Experience. Minimum five years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Biomechanist (Grade II) -Masters Degree in Biomechanics/ Sports science/ Bio-physics/ Physical Education from a recognized Indian or foreign university Experience. Minimum one year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Psychologist (Grade III) - PhD degree in Clinical Psychology/ Applied Psychology from a recognized Indian or foreign university Experience. 3 years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Psychologist (Grade II) - Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology/Applied Psychology from a recognized Indian or foreign university. Minimum one year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Psychologist (Grade I) -Masters Degree in Clinical Psychology/Applied Psychology from a recognized Indian or foreign university

Biochemist – Masters Degree in Biochemistry from a recognized Indian or foreign university Experience .One year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Sports Medicine Doctor - MD or Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine recognized by erstwhile MCI. Minimum five years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes for Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine OR Minimum two years of research/work experience with the national/state athletes for MD in Sports Medicine

Sports Medicine Doctor (Grade II) - Post Graduate Diploma in Sports Medicine recognized by erstwhile MCI

Physiotherapist (Grade II) - Masters’ Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Indian or foreign university. Minimum one year of research/work experience with the national/state athletes

Physiotherapist (Grade I) - : Masters’ Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized Indian or foreign university

Masseur/Masseuse – 12 th passed from a recognized board with a recognized certificate course/ skill development program with minimum two years of work experience with the national/state athletes OR Passed 10th from a recognized board with a recognized certificate course/ skill development program with minimum three years of work experience with the national/state athletes

passed from a recognized board with a recognized certificate course/ skill development program with minimum two years of work experience with the national/state athletes OR Passed 10th from a recognized board with a recognized certificate course/ skill development program with minimum three years of work experience with the national/state athletes Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized university/institute. Minimum one year of work experience

Nursing Assistant - Diploma in Nursing from a recognized university/institute. Minimum two years of work experience in hospital

Lab Technician for Medical Labs - Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a recognized university/ institution

Lab Technician (Nonmedical) - Diploma in Mechanical/Electrical/ Electronics/Instrumentation from a recognized university

How to Apply for Sports Authority of India Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website https://sportsauthorityofindia.nic.in on or before15 February 2020