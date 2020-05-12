Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 May 2020: Apply for 1000+ OSCB, UKMSSB, ESIC Faridabad, AIIMS Patna and Doon Medical College Dehradun

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 May 2020 for 1000+ more than vacancies in Odisha State Cooperative Bank, Uttrakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Patna and Doon Medical College Dehradun Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odisha has again extended the last date of application for recruitment of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger and System Manager in the 17 District Central Cooperative Banks. OSCB Application Link is open till 31 May 2020.

Uttrakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2020.

Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Faridabad has issued the details of Document Verification/Interview for 105 posts for Teaching Faculty and other Posts including Professor, Assistant Professor, Tutor and other. Interested candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview scheduled on 22 May 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for the Faculty posts for other department. Eligible candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed application format on or before 25 June 2020.

Doon Medical College Dehradun has invited applications for the Teaching and Non Teaching posts. Eligible persons can attend walk-in-interview on 19 and 20 May 2020.