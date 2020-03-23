Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 786 Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Posts @rcsodisha.nic.in, Graduate Eligible

Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Recruitment 2020: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odhisha has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger and System Manager under different Central Cooperative Banks in the State of Odisha. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Central Cooperative Banks or OSCB Recruitment 2020 on official website rcsodisha.nic.in from 10 March to 15 April 2020.

Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 20 March 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission – 15 April 2020

Date of Preliminary Exam - May 2020

Main Exam - May/June 2020

Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Vacancy Details

Banking Assistant Grade 2 - 485 Posts

Assistant Manger - 267 Posts

System Manager – 34 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Banking Assistant Grade 2 - Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application

Assistant Manger - Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application

System Manager – MCA, B.Tech with Computer Science or IT with 60% marks.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Jobs

Selection will be done on the basis of preliminary exam followed by mains exam.

How to Apply for Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply through official website of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odhisha from 10 March to 15 April 2020.

Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application