Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 786 Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Posts @rcsodisha.nic.in, Graduate Eligible

Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Recruitment 2020: The Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odhisha has invited application for the recruitment to the post of Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger and System Manager under different Central Cooperative Banks in the State of Odisha. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Central Cooperative Banks or OSCB Recruitment 2020 on official website rcsodisha.nic.in from 10 March to 15 April 2020.
Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission – 20 March 2020
- Last Date for Online Application Submission – 15 April 2020
- Date of Preliminary Exam - May 2020
- Main Exam - May/June 2020
Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Vacancy Details
- Banking Assistant Grade 2 - 485 Posts
- Assistant Manger - 267 Posts
- System Manager – 34 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Banking Assistant Grade 2 - Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application
- Assistant Manger - Graduate in any discipline having proficiency in Computer Application
- System Manager – MCA, B.Tech with Computer Science or IT with 60% marks.
Age Limit:
21 to 32 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Jobs
Selection will be done on the basis of preliminary exam followed by mains exam.
How to Apply for Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply through official website of Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Department of Cooperation, Government of Odhisha from 10 March to 15 April 2020.
Central Cooperative Banks Odisha Banking Assistant, Assistant Manger & System Manager Recruitment Notification PDF