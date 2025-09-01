IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026: Check Important Topics with Exam Pattern, Download PDF

IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Biotechnology (BT) syllabus is a crucial resource for any student aiming to appear for the IIT JAM 2026 examination. The syllabus clearly outlines all the essential topics required for comprehensive preparation in the IIT JAM Biotechnology paper. For the 2026 exam, the online exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. IIT Bombay is the organising institute and has officially released the syllabus along with the exam notification. All prospective candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly familiarise themselves with this official syllabus to ensure they are well-prepared.
IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026
The IIT JAM Biotechnology syllabus is designed to test a candidate's core knowledge and understanding of key Biotechnology topics, such as General Biology, Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology, Biotechniques and Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics of 10+2 level. The goal of the syllabus is not just to see what you've memorised. It's to check if you can use basic rules to solve difficult problems. This shows if you're ready for advanced master's and Ph.D. programs. To prepare effectively for the IIT JAM 2026 exam, it's essential that you're very familiar with the syllabus. Make sure to review the important topics and how much each section is worth.
IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026 Section-wise
The IIT JAM syllabus for Biotechnology (BT) 2026 is divided into different sections likeGeneral Biology, Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology, Biotechniques and Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics of 10+2 level. The detailed list of topics of the IIT JAM Biotechnology syllabus is provided below.
General Biology
-
Cell Biology: Structure of prokaryotic and eukaryotic cells; Membrane structure and function; Organelles and internal organization of the eukaryotic cell; Cell communication – signalling pathways: endocrine and paracrine signalling; Extracellular matrix and apoptosis; Cell cycle – stages of mitosis and meiosis.
-
Biochemistry: Structure and function of biological macromolecules; Enzymes – basic mechanisms of enzyme catalysis and regulation, Hill coefficient, Michaelis-Menten kinetics, enzyme inhibition, vitamins as coenzymes; Bioenergetics – free-energy change, high-energy compounds, biological oxidation reduction reactions and reduction potential; Metabolism – glycolysis, TCA cycle and their regulation, oxidative phosphorylation, photosynthesis, nitrogen fixation, urea cycle.
-
Genetics: Mendelian inheritance; Exception to Mendelian law of independent assortment; Genetic interactions, linkage, recombination and chromosome mapping, Chromosomal mutations; Genetic disorders; Population Genetics.
-
Molecular Biology: Landmark experiments that established DNA is the genetic material; DNA replication; Proof-reading and repair of DNA; DNA recombination; Transcription; RNA processing; Translation; Regulation of gene expression including operons and differential gene expression in multicellular eukaryotes.
-
Evolution and Ecology: Darwinian view – natural selection, fossil record and descent with modification; Different types of speciation; Phylogenetic classification; Origin of life – abiotic synthesis of biological macromolecules, protocell, dating fossils and origin of multicellularity; Climate patterns; Terrestrial and aquatic biomes; Environmental constraints on species distribution; Factors affecting population density; Interactions among communities; Ecosystems; Ecological remediation.
Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology
-
Microbiology: Microbial genetics - transformation, conjugation and transduction; Structural features of viruses, bacteria, fungi and protozoa; Pathogenic microorganisms; Nutrition based classification of microbes; Microbial metabolism; Isolation and Cultivation of microorganisms; Growth kinetics; Microbial control and sterilization; Microbial fermentation– batch, fed-batch and continuous; Bioreactor and its components; Introduction to downstream processing - product recovery and purification; Effluent treatment.
-
Plant Biology: Types of tissues and organs; Primary and secondary growth; Morphogenesis; Transport in vascular plants; Plant nutrition; Development of flowering plants – gametophytic and sporophytic generations; Plant growth regulators; Photobiology; Plant Tissue Culture – Cellular totipotency and microporopagation; Transgenic plants; Plant response to biotic and abiotic stresses.
-
Animal Biology: Digestive, circulatory, respiratory, excretory, nervous, reproductive and endocrine systems; Basics of immunology – Innate and adaptive immunity, Immune cells, immunoglobulins and major histocompatibility complexes; Animal development – Fertilization, embryonic pattern formation, cleavage, gastrulation, cellular differentiation and morphogenesis; Mammalian cell culture, animal cloning; Transgenic animals.
Biotechniques
-
Biochemical and Microscopy Techniques: Chromatography; Centrifugation; Electrophoresis; ELISA, Western blotting and immunostaining; Principles of light, fluorescence and electron microscopy.
-
Molecular Biology Techniques: DNA cloning – plasmid vectors, and restriction enzymes; Polymerase Chain Reaction; Expression of cloned eukaryotic genes in bacteria; Hybridization techniques; DNA sequencing; Recombinant DNA technology in medicine, agriculture and forensic sciences.
-
Computational Biology: Bioinformatics; Sequence and structure databases; DNA, RNA and protein sequence analysis; Secondary structure and 3D structure prediction; Biochemical databases.
-
Instrumental Techniques: Spectroscopy: fundamentals of molecular spectroscopy, emission and absorption spectroscopy, UV-Vis, circular dichroism, FTIR and 1-D proton NMR spectroscopy, basics of mass spectrometry; Basics of calorimetry; Basic concepts of crystallography; Flow cytometry.
Chemistry (10+2+3 level)
-
Structure and properties of Atoms: Bohr’s theory; Periodicity in properties.
-
Bonding in molecules: Chemical bonding; Complex formation; Physical and chemical basis of molecular interactions.
-
Chemical kinetics, thermodynamics, and equilibrium: Chemical equilibrium; Chemical thermodynamics (first and second law); and Chemical kinetics (zero and first order reactions).
-
Physical and chemical properties of compounds: Chemical catalysis; Acid-base concepts; Concepts of pH and buffer; Conjugative effects and resonance; Inductive effects; Electromeric effects; Photochemistry; and Electrochemistry.
-
Chemistry of organic compounds: Hydrocarbons; Alkyl halides; Alcohols; Aldehydes; Ketones; Carboxylic acids; Amines and their derivatives; Aromatic hydrocarbons, halides, nitro and amino compounds, phenols, diazonium salts, carboxylic and sulphonic acids; Soaps and detergents; Stereochemistry of carbon compounds.
Mathematics (10+2 level)
-
General mathematics: Sets; Relations and Functions; Logarithms; Complex numbers; Linear and Quadratic equations; Sequences and Series; Trigonometry; Cartesian System of Rectangular Coordinates; Straight lines and Family; Three Dimensional Geometry; Permutations and Combinations; Binomial Theorem; Vectors; Matrices and Determinants; Functions; Limits and Continuity; Differentiation; Ordinary Differential Equations; Application of Derivatives; Integration as inverse process of differentiation; Definite and indefinite integrals; Methods of Integration; Integration by parts.
-
Probability & Statistics: Mean, median, mode and standard deviation; Random variables; Poisson, normal and binomial distributions; Correlation and regression analysis.
Physics (10+2 level)
-
General physics: Units and measurements; Motion in one and two dimensions; Laws of motion; Work and kinetic energy; Conservation of energy; System of particles and rotational motion; Mechanical properties of solids and fluids; Thermal properties of matter; Heat and laws of thermodynamics; Kinetic theory of gases; Electric charge and field; Electric potential and capacitance; Current, resistance and simple circuits; Moving charges and magnetic field; Magnetism and matter; Electromagnetic induction; Electromagnetic waves; Alternating currents; Optics: Geometrical Optics – Reflection by spherical mirrors, Refraction at spherical surfaces and lenses, Total internal reflection and Optical instruments; Wave optics – Reflection and refraction of plane waves, Interference, Diffraction, Polarization, and Young’s experiment: Dual nature of radiation and matter; Atoms, nuclei and nuclear physics; Semiconductor materials, devices and simple circuits.
Best Books to Prepare for the IIT JAM Biotechnology (BT) Syllabus 2026
The selection of study material is very crucial in the preparation for the IIT JAM Biotechnology exam. A list of highly recommended books for the IIT JAM Biotechnology syllabus paper is given below.
-
Lehninger Principles of Biochemistry by David L. Nelson and Michael Cox
-
Principles of Genetics by D. Peter Snustad and Michael J. Simmons
-
Concepts of Physics by H.C. Verma
-
Mathematics By R.D. Sharma for class 11 and 12
IIT JAM Biotechnology (BT) Exam Pattern
The IIT JAM Biotechnology paper contains questions based on Basic Biotechnologyematical Concepts and Biotechnology. The IIT JAM Biotechnology exam has 60 questions with a total of 100 marks. The total allotted time for this online exam is 3 hours. The IIT JAM Biotechnology paper consists of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NTA) questions. All the important details about the IIT JAM exam pattern for Biotechnology are given in the table below.
|
IIT JAM Biotechnology (BT) Exam Pattern
|
Sections
|
The paper consists of three sections
|
Total Number of Questions
|
60
|
Maximum Marks
|
100
|
Time Allotted
|
3 hours
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online
|
Type of Questions
|
|
Negative Marking
|
