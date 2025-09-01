IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026: Check Important Topics with Exam Pattern, Download PDF

IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026: The IIT JAM Biotechnology (BT) syllabus is a crucial resource for any student aiming to appear for the IIT JAM 2026 examination. The syllabus clearly outlines all the essential topics required for comprehensive preparation in the IIT JAM Biotechnology paper. For the 2026 exam, the online exam is scheduled for February 15, 2026. IIT Bombay is the organising institute and has officially released the syllabus along with the exam notification. All prospective candidates are strongly advised to thoroughly familiarise themselves with this official syllabus to ensure they are well-prepared.

IIT JAM Biotechnology Syllabus 2026

The IIT JAM Biotechnology syllabus is designed to test a candidate's core knowledge and understanding of key Biotechnology topics, such as General Biology, Microbial, Plant and Animal Biotechnology, Biotechniques and Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics of 10+2 level. The goal of the syllabus is not just to see what you've memorised. It's to check if you can use basic rules to solve difficult problems. This shows if you're ready for advanced master's and Ph.D. programs. To prepare effectively for the IIT JAM 2026 exam, it's essential that you're very familiar with the syllabus. Make sure to review the important topics and how much each section is worth.