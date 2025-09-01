IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
MAH MBA CAP 2025 Phase 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Today at mahacet.org.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 1, 2025, 16:26 IST

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the provisional seat allotment list for the MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 4 today, September 1, 2025. Candidates can check their status on mahacet.org.in.

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Government of Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Centralized Application Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment List today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their admission status at mahacet.org.in. The last round 4 list is formulated on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, vacant seats, and other categories. 

MAH MBA CAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of MAH MBA CAP Admission 2025: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Government of Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mahacet.org.in

Admission portal 

mba2025.mahacet.org.in

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Masters 

Stream 

Management 

Admission format 

Centralized Application Process (CAP)

Programme name 

Masters of Business Administration (MBA)

Master in Management Studies (MMS)

Admission dates 

September 2 - 4, 2025

How to Check MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Status?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Status on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at mba2025.mahacet.org.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the Institute-wise seat allotment for MBA
  3. Select on a college and download provisional allotment list
  4. In the log in window, enter your details and confirm admission

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

Candidates can check the important dates of MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 here:

Event

Date

Admission dates 

September 2 - 4, 2025

Full fee refund last date 

September 11, 2025

Admission form filling last date 

September 13, 2025

