MAH MBA CAP 2025 Phase 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Today at mahacet.org.in; Direct Link Here

MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Government of Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Centralized Application Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment List today, September 1, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their admission status at mahacet.org.in. The last round 4 list is formulated on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates, vacant seats, and other categories.
MAH MBA CAP Admission 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates will need to check the following table carrying the important information of MAH MBA CAP Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Government of Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mahacet.org.in
|
Admission portal
|
mba2025.mahacet.org.in
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Masters
|
Stream
|
Management
|
Admission format
|
Centralized Application Process (CAP)
|
Programme name
|
Masters of Business Administration (MBA)
Master in Management Studies (MMS)
|
Admission dates
|
September 2 - 4, 2025
How to Check MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Status?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 4 Provisional Seat Allotment Status on the official website:
- Visit the official website at mba2025.mahacet.org.in
- On the homepage, click on the Institute-wise seat allotment for MBA
- Select on a college and download provisional allotment list
- In the log in window, enter your details and confirm admission
MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates of MAH MBA CAP Counselling 2025 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Admission dates
|
September 2 - 4, 2025
|
Full fee refund last date
|
September 11, 2025
|
Admission form filling last date
|
September 13, 2025
