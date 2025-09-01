AP High Court Group C Answer Key 2025 Released at aphc.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection and Download PDF Here

AP High Court Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh High Court released the AP High Answer Key 2025 on its official website, aphc.gov.in, on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted between August 20 and August 24, 2025 can check their response sheet by logging into their account with their registration number and password.
The AP High Court Answer Key 2025 contains the answers marked by candidates as well as the correct options. It helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results and starting to prepare for the next phase of examination.
AP High Court Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link
The AP High Court Answer Key 2025 was released by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh for 1621 vacancies of posts such as Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer Grade-III, and Office Subordinate. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the AP High Court Response Sheet PDF.
AP High Court Answer Key 2025
AP High Court Answer Key 2025: Overview
The AP High Court Answer Key 2025 link has been activated at aphc.gov.in, for all the candidates who appeared in the examination conducted between August 20 and August 26, 2025. Check the table below for the AP High Court Answer Key 2025 overview.
Feature
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
High Court of Andhra Pradesh
|
Exam Dates
|
20th to 24th August 2025
|
Posts Covered
|
Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer, Office Subordinate, etc.
|
Total Vacancies
|
1621
|
Answer Key Release Date
|
September 1, 2025
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer-Based Test)
|
Official Website
|
aphc.gov.in
How to Download AP High Court Answer Key 2025?
Candidates can download the AP High Court Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the AP High Court Answer Key 2025
- Visit the official website, aphc.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the “Recruitments” or “Notifications” section.
- Click on the link titled “AP High Court Answer Key 2025”.
- Enter the details such as registration number and password
- Answer Key will be displayed; match the answers and calculate your estimated marks
