AP High Court Group C Answer Key 2025 Released at aphc.gov.in, Check Steps to Raise Objection and Download PDF Here

AP High Court Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh High Court released the AP High Answer Key 2025 on its official website, aphc.gov.in, on September 1, 2025. Candidates who have attempted the examination conducted between August 20 and August 24, 2025 can check their response sheet by logging into their account with their registration number and password.

The AP High Court Answer Key 2025 contains the answers marked by candidates as well as the correct options. It helps candidates in calculating their estimated marks before the release of results and starting to prepare for the next phase of examination.

AP High Court Answer Key 2025 Direct Download Link

The AP High Court Answer Key 2025 was released by the High Court of Andhra Pradesh for 1621 vacancies of posts such as Junior Assistant, Typist, Stenographer Grade-III, and Office Subordinate. Candidates can click on the direct link below to download the AP High Court Response Sheet PDF.