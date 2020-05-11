UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 109 Faculty Posts, Salary up to 2 Lakh

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020: Uttrakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2020.
Important Dates:
- Starting date of online application: 8 May 2020
- Last date of online application: 8 June 2020
- Application fee Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit card submission deadline: 8 June 2020
UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Professor - 46 Posts
- Associate Professor - 61 Posts
- Associate Professor Medical Psychian - 2 Posts
UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Posts
Educational Qualification: Minimum qualifications for teachers in Medical Institutions Regulations, 1998 as Amended time to time up to 17 February 2020; Should have been in the Army for a minimum period of 2 years in the Territorial Army or Have obtained B Certificate of National Credit Corps.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Professor - 30 to 50 years
- Associate Professor, Associate Professor Medical Psychian - 30 to 45 years
UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale
- Professor -₹1,44,200- ₹2,18,200 (Level-15)
- Associate Professor- ₹1,18,500- ₹2,14,100 (Level-13)
- Associate Professor Medical Psychian - ₹67,700- ₹2,08,700 (Level-11)
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for UKMSSB Faculty Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 June 2020. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.
UKMSSB Faculty Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General - Rs. 2000/-
- EWS - Rs. 1000/-
- OBC - Rs. 2000/-
- SC/ST/PH- Rs. 1000/-
