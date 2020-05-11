UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 - Apply Online for 109 Faculty Posts, Salary up to 2 Lakh

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020: Uttrakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Professor and Associate Professor in different departments. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 8 June 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting date of online application: 8 May 2020

Last date of online application: 8 June 2020

Application fee Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit card submission deadline: 8 June 2020

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Professor - 46 Posts

Associate Professor - 61 Posts

Associate Professor Medical Psychian - 2 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Faculty Posts

Educational Qualification: Minimum qualifications for teachers in Medical Institutions Regulations, 1998 as Amended time to time up to 17 February 2020; Should have been in the Army for a minimum period of 2 years in the Territorial Army or Have obtained B Certificate of National Credit Corps.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Professor - 30 to 50 years

Associate Professor, Associate Professor Medical Psychian - 30 to 45 years

UKMSSB Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Professor -₹1,44,200- ₹2,18,200 (Level-15)

Associate Professor- ₹1,18,500- ₹2,14,100 (Level-13)

Associate Professor Medical Psychian - ₹67,700- ₹2,08,700 (Level-11)

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB Faculty Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 8 June 2020. After submitting the online application, candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

UKMSSB Faculty Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General - Rs. 2000/-

EWS - Rs. 1000/-

OBC - Rs. 2000/-

SC/ST/PH- Rs. 1000/-

