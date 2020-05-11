Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 62 Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts @icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways is inviting applications from Para-Medical Personnel (Nursing Superintendent and House Keeping Assistant) and Medical Practitioners (GDMO and Physician) on contract basis for its Designated Covid 19 Ward for a period of 3 months or till the scheme continues.

Interested candidates in possession of eligibility criteria can apply for the post through ICF Official Website icf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 17 May 2020 by 05:30 PM. Interview on Mobile/Telephone will be conducted for selection of suitable candidates for CMP Doctors & Nursing Superintendent.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application - 17 May 2020 till 05:30 PM

Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details

Nursing Superintendent (Level -7) – 24 Posts

House Keeping Assistant ( Safaiwala) (Level -1) - 24 Posts

Contract Medical Practitioner

GDMO (General Duty Medical Officer, MBBS) - 12 Posts

Physician - 2 Posts

Salary:

Nursing Superintendent - Rs.44,900/-+ DA & other allowances as admissible

House Keeping Assistant - Rs.18,000/-+ DA & other allowances as admissible

GDMO -Rs.75,000/-fixed

Physician - Rs.95,000/-fixed

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Nursing Superintendent - Certified as a registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in GNM from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).



House Keeping Assistant - 10th Class passed

House Keeping Assistant - 10th Class passed GDMO - MBBS and registered with the Indian Medical Council.

Physician - MD in General Medicine

Age Limit:

GDMO and Physician - Should not have completed more than 53 years

Nursing Superintendent- 20 to 40 years

House Keeping Assistant - 18 to 33 years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

ICF Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application

Download Acknowledgement

How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Jobs 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply online through ICF Official Website on or before 17 May 2020 till 05:30 PM.