Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 62 Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts @icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) Railway Recruitment 2020: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Ministry of Railways is inviting applications from Para-Medical Personnel (Nursing Superintendent and House Keeping Assistant) and Medical Practitioners (GDMO and Physician) on contract basis for its Designated Covid 19 Ward for a period of 3 months or till the scheme continues.
Interested candidates in possession of eligibility criteria can apply for the post through ICF Official Website icf.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 17 May 2020 by 05:30 PM. Interview on Mobile/Telephone will be conducted for selection of suitable candidates for CMP Doctors & Nursing Superintendent.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application - 17 May 2020 till 05:30 PM
Integral Coach Factory Railway Vacancy Details
- Nursing Superintendent (Level -7) – 24 Posts
- House Keeping Assistant ( Safaiwala) (Level -1) - 24 Posts
- Contract Medical Practitioner
- GDMO (General Duty Medical Officer, MBBS) - 12 Posts
- Physician - 2 Posts
Salary:
- Nursing Superintendent - Rs.44,900/-+ DA & other allowances as admissible
- House Keeping Assistant - Rs.18,000/-+ DA & other allowances as admissible
- GDMO -Rs.75,000/-fixed
- Physician - Rs.95,000/-fixed
Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Superintendent and Other Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Nursing Superintendent - Certified as a registered Nurse & Midwife having passed 03 years course in GNM from School of Nursing or other Institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc (Nursing).
House Keeping Assistant - 10th Class passed
- GDMO - MBBS and registered with the Indian Medical Council.
- Physician - MD in General Medicine
Age Limit:
- GDMO and Physician - Should not have completed more than 53 years
- Nursing Superintendent- 20 to 40 years
- House Keeping Assistant - 18 to 33 years
- For more information, check detailed notification given below
ICF Recruitment Notification PDF
How to Apply for Integral Coach Factory Railway Jobs 2020 ?
The Eligible candidates can apply online through ICF Official Website on or before 17 May 2020 till 05:30 PM.