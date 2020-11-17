Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 November 2020: Apply for 200+ DGMAP, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, SAIL, NIT Warangal and UPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 November 2020 for more than 200+ vacancies in Director General Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal

Post Name: Principal Scientific/Technical Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 18

Last Date: 10 December 2020

4. Organization: Director General Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP)

Post Name: Junior Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 22

Last Date: 07 December 2020

3. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Director and Other Posts

Vacancies: 35

Last Date: 03 December 2020

2. Organization: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Post Name: Specialist, Hospital Administrator and Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 37

Last Date: 30 November 2020

1. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar

Post Name: Faculty Posts

Vacancies: 108

Last Date: 12 December 2020