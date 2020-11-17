Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–17 November 2020: Apply for 200+ DGMAP, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, SAIL, NIT Warangal and UPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 17 November 2020 for more than 200+ vacancies in Director General Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal and Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal
Post Name: Principal Scientific/Technical Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 18
Last Date: 10 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Director General Married Accommodation Project (DGMAP)
Post Name: Junior Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 22
Last Date: 07 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Director and Other Posts
Vacancies: 35
Last Date: 03 December 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
Post Name: Specialist, Hospital Administrator and Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 37
Last Date: 30 November 2020
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar
Post Name: Faculty Posts
Vacancies: 108
Last Date: 12 December 2020