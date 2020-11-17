AIIMS Bhubaneswar Recruitment 2020 for 108 Faculty Posts @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in, Download PDF

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has invited applications for recruitment to the 108 Faculty Posts including Professor/Additional Professor/ Associate Professor and Assistant Professor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar. Check Short notification in this regards.

Notification details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020:

No. AIIMS/BBSR/RECT./REG. FAC/2020/873/3406

Dated : 13th November, 2020

Important Dates for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020:

Last Date for Submission of Application: Within 30 days from the date of publication of advertisement in Employment News/Rojgar Samachar.



Vacancy Details for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020:

Professor-36

Additional Professor -06

Associate Professor-13

Assistant Professor-53

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Professor-A medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (Persons possessing qualifications included in part II of third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13(3) of the Act.)

2. A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject. AND/OR

3. M.Ch. for surgical Super specialties and D.M. for Medical Super specialties (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Additional Professor - Same as for Professor (Medical) with additional qualifications.

Associate Professor-Same as for Professor (Medical) with additional qualifications.

Assistant Professor-Same as for Professor (Medical) with additional qualifications.

Candidates should check the details notification for details of the Educational Qualifications/Additional Qualification for the posts.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Bhubaneswar Faculty Recruitment 2020:

The aspiring applicants satisfying the eligibility criteria in all respect can submit their application

through Online mode followed by Offline application in prescribed application format. The On-line registration of application will be made available on AIIMS, Bhubaneswar official website i.e. http://aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in. The link for submission of online applications in respect of above said posts along with other relevant information will be activated on the date of advertisement on Employment News/ Rojgar Samachar or earlier (as posted on the website).