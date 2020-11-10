GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Notification Released for 209 Various Class-1/2 Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process

GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited applications for the 209 various posts including Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 on or before 01 December 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including any Graduate Appeared in last year or last semester of any Graduate Exam can apply for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

Advt. No. 26/2020-21

Important Dates for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 November 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020

Tentative Date of Prelim Exam: 21-Mar-2021

Tentative Date of result of Prelim Exam: May 2021

Tentative Month of Main Exam: Not Applicable

Tentative Month of Interview: November 2021



Vacancy Details for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

Total Post-209

Posts: Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2

Eligibility Criteria for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

Educational Qualification

Any Graduate Appeared in last year or last semester of any Graduate Exam

Age Limit for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

A candidate shall not be less than 20 years of age and not be more than 35 years of age as on 01-12-2020 Age will be calculated as on the last date of receipt of application.

Pattern of Exam for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020:

Competitive Exam in 2 Stages: Preliminary Exam (Objective Type) Main Examination (Written & Personal Interview)

GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 Notification: PDF





How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2020 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.