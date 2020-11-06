GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Notification Released for 1203 Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 1203 various posts including Gujarat Administration Service (Class 1), Gujarat Administration Service (Class 2), Assistant Professor B.Ed Collage, Govt. Commerce / Arts / Science / Law Collage and Others.

Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply GPSC Recruitment 2020-21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 01 December 2020.Online Application process for GPSC Recruitment 2020 will be commencing from 10 November 2020.

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:

Advertisements from Advt. No. 01/2020-21 to 70/2020-21

Important Dates

Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 November 2020

Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020



Vacancy Details:

Total No. of posts: 1203

Radiologist: 49 Posts

Pediatrician: 131 Posts

Professor (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery): 02 Posts

Professor (Immunohematology and blood transfusion): 04 Posts

Associate Professor

Govt. Medical Collage Associate Professor

Orthopedic: 07 Posts

Pediatrics: 01 Post

General Medicine (Special Bharti): 18 Posts

General Medicine (General): 03 Posts

Microbiology: 01 Post

Immunohematology and blood transfusion: 05 Posts

Cardiologist: 03 Posts

Administration Officer: 01 Post

Chief Industrial Consultant: 01 Post

Industrial Officer (Technical) / Manager: 01 Post

Geologist: 07 Posts

Research Officer: 35 Posts

Library Director: 01 Post

Joint Agricultural Director: 01 Post

Assistant Archaeologist Director: 05 Posts

Assistant Horticultural Director: 01 Post

Superintendent Archaeologist: 01 Post

Administrative Officer (Gujarat Fisheries Department): 01 Post

Assistant Director (Boiler): 05 Posts

Range Forest Officer (RFO): 51 Posts

Account Officer: 12 Posts

Check the Notification link for details of the number of post and educational qualification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification

Check the notification link for details of Educational Qualification of the posts.

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: PDF



How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC Recruitment 2020-21 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020. You can check the notification link for details in this regard.