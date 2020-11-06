GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Notification Released for 1203 Various Posts @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Eligibility/Application Process Here

Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 1203 various posts on its official website. Check all details here.

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the 1203 various posts including Gujarat Administration Service (Class 1), Gujarat Administration Service (Class 2), Assistant Professor B.Ed Collage, Govt. Commerce / Arts / Science / Law Collage and Others. 
Candidates with certain educational qualification can apply GPSC Recruitment 2020-21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 01 December 2020.Online Application process for GPSC Recruitment 2020 will be commencing from 10 November 2020. 
All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification details:
 Advertisements from Advt. No. 01/2020-21 to 70/2020-21

Important Dates 
Opening Date for Online Apply: 10 November 2020 
Last Date for Submission of Application: 01 December 2020


Vacancy Details:
Total No. of posts:  1203
Radiologist: 49 Posts
Pediatrician: 131 Posts
Professor (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery): 02 Posts
Professor (Immunohematology and blood transfusion): 04 Posts
Associate Professor
Govt. Medical Collage Associate Professor

Orthopedic: 07 Posts
Pediatrics: 01 Post
General Medicine (Special Bharti): 18 Posts
General Medicine (General): 03 Posts
Microbiology: 01 Post
Immunohematology and blood transfusion: 05 Posts
Cardiologist: 03 Posts
Administration Officer: 01 Post
Chief Industrial Consultant: 01 Post
Industrial Officer (Technical) / Manager: 01 Post
Geologist: 07 Posts
Research Officer: 35 Posts
Library Director: 01 Post
Joint Agricultural Director: 01 Post
Assistant Archaeologist Director: 05 Posts
Assistant Horticultural Director: 01 Post
Superintendent Archaeologist: 01 Post
Administrative Officer (Gujarat Fisheries Department): 01 Post
Assistant Director (Boiler): 05 Posts
Range Forest Officer (RFO): 51 Posts
Account Officer: 12 Posts
Check the Notification link for details of the number of post and educational qualification. 

Eligibility Criteria:
Educational Qualification
Check the notification link for details of Educational Qualification of the posts. 

GPSC Recruitment 2020-21: PDF

How to Apply
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for GPSC Recruitment 2020-21 at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in on or before 01 December 2020. You can check the notification link for details in this regard. 

