Top 5 of the day–07 January 2020, Vacancies CPCL, ECIL, Kerala PSC, CDAC Pune, AIIMS Bilaspur and other organizations

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 07 January 2020 for more than vacancies in different departments and institutions. Yes Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Pune (CDAC Pune), All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh have released these government jobs for aspirants. If you are preparing for government jobs then these recruitment notifications are very crucial for you and you can apply for these posts before its last date of application.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) has invited applications for the Trade Apprentices posts. Interested candidates can apply for Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 17 January 2020.

Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) has invited applications for the Graduate Engineer/Technician (Diploma) Apprentice posts. Interested candidates can apply for Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 10 January 2020.

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Excise Inspector & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2020.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Pune (CDAC Pune) has invited applications for the Project Engineer and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Centre for Development of Advanced Computing Pune (CDAC Pune) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 21 January 2020.

All India Institute of Medical Science, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh has invited applications for the Professors and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for All India Institute of Medical Science, Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 25 January 2020.

