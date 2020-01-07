Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: 653 Vacancies for Assistant Professor, Excise Inspector & Other Posts, Apply Online @keralapsc.gov.in

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Excise Inspector & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 5 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 January 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 5 February 2020

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor in Home Science (Extension Education) – 1 Post

Assistant Professor in Production Engineering– 1 Post

Motor Transport Inspector (Technical) – 5 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher - Social Work– 1 Post

Higher Secondary School Teacher - Mathematics– 5 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher in Islamic History/ History– 1 Post

Higher Secondary School Teacher in Philosophy, Journalism, Gandhian Studies – 7 Posts

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Tamil– 1 Post

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior) Russian– 1 Post

Higher Secondary School Teacher (Junior)Psychology– 2 Posts

Psychiatric Social Worker– 1 Post

(Check notification PDF for more vacancy details)

Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Professor, Excise Inspector & Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Professor in Home Science (Extension Education) – Candidate should have Masters Degree in the subject concerned with not less than 55% Marks or equivalent.

Assistant Professor in Production Engineering– Candidate should have BE/B.Tech and ME/M.Tech in relevant branch with First Class or equivalent.

Motor Transport Inspector (Technical) – Candidate should have Degree in Automobile Engineering or Mechanical Engineering recognised by the Government of Kerala.

Higher Secondary School Teacher - Social Work/Mathematics/Islamic History/ History/Philosophy, Journalism, Gandhian Studies/Tamil/Russian/Psychology – Candidate should have Masters Degree in the subject concerned with not less than 55% Marks or equivalent and must have B.Ed. Degree in the concerned subject.

Psychiatric Social Worker– M.Phil in Psychiatric Social Work or M.A Sociology or M.A Psychology with diploma in Psychiatric Social Work from a recognized University.

How to apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Kerala PSC Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 5 February 2020. Candidates can refer to the official notification PDF of Kerala PSC for more details.