Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 200 Special Educator posts

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Applications Started on 27th April 2022. Check Eligibility Criteria Age Limit Selection Process How to Apply for 200 Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Key Details: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura is inviting online applications from eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator through Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 under Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura. Interested candidates can apply online for Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 from 27th April 2022 to 5th May 2022.

Candidates will be able to download Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 from 18th May 2022 to 23rd May 2022. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022.

In this article, we have shared Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Selection Process, How to Apply for 200 Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 11th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 27th April 2022 (4 PM) Online Application End Date 5th May 2022 (4 PM) Last Date of Payment of Fees 10th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Release Date 18th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date 23rd May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam Date 12th June 2022

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualification

Nationality

A candidate must be:

(i) Indian National with permanent residence in Tripura

Age Limit

Upto 40 years as on 11th April 2022

Upper Age Relaxation

Upper Age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST/PH and Government Servant provided that government employees belonging to SC/ST/PH category will not get relaxation over and above general relaxation of 5 years available to them. Upper age limit is also relaxable for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) as per norms.

NOTE: Permissible age relaxation will be application for candidates from discharged ad-hoc 10,323 teachers as per memo of GA (P&T) dated 5th November 2020. (Candidates belonging to this category must click yes in the relevant field of online application to get the benefit).

Educational Qualification

50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation from recognized university with B.Ed. (Special Education) or its equivalent from a RCI recognized institution and must be registered with RCI.

Desirable: Having knowledge of Bengali or Kokborok.

NB: Relaxation upto 5% in the qualifying marks will be allowed to the candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PH category.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 subject to scrutiny of certificates/documents/marksheets and correctness of information given by the candidates in the online application form.

Minimum 50% marks (75 out of 150) is to be obtained in the test with 5% relaxation (68 out of 150) for SC/ST/PH candidates. Depending upon number of vacant post, candidates will be recommended for recruitment as per merit.

Therefore, all candidates who obtain minimum mark (75 or 68, as applicable) or more may not be recommended for recruitment as recommendation depends on vacancy. Securing minimum mark (75 or 68, as applicable) or more does not confer any right to any candidate for recruitment.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancies

Post UR SC ST Total Remarks Special Educator 104 34 62 200 Out of 200 posts, 8 posts are reserved for PH category (Blind & Low vision – 3, partially deaf or hard of hearing – 3, and Locomotor – 2), and 4 posts are reserved for Ex-servicemen (UR-2, SC-1, ST-1)

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 How to Apply

(i) Candidates need to visit the official website of TRBT and click on the Apply Online link or click on the Application Form link provided below.

(ii) Candidates will be required to enter the required information such as name, DOB, Email ID, Phone number, etc. and note down the registration number for future reference.

(iii) For registration, email-ID must be unique. After registering, login with the Registration Number or Email ID and Password as set by you. Do not share your password with anybody.

(iv) After login, update your profile with all relevant information as per the online application form.

(v) Upload clear image of your recent passport size photograph and full signature.

(vi) Candidate can apply for ‘Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022’ from Apply Online link of candidate’s homepage.

(vii) In candidate’s homepage, for Special Educator please click on Apply Online link with respect to ‘Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) – 2022’. Select eligibility criteria from drop down list. All particulars regarding academic and professional qualifications must be entered correctly.

(viii) Submit the form after entering all the information correctly. If any rectification is required, click ‘Edit Application’ link in candidate’s homepage. After submitting the application form, no more editing can be done.

(ix) Make the payment of fees from the link provided in the home page of applicant. Payment can be done through Credit Card/Debit Card/Internet Banking facility of any leading bank. Payment of fees must be done through the link provided in applicant’s home page and by no other means.

(x) After successful payment of fees, print the Acknowledgement Page and preserve it for future reference.

