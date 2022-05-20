Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022: Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 200 Special Educator posts

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Admit Card to be released soon. Check Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 200 Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: The Teachers’ Recruitment Board, Tripura will be conducting the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022 on 12th June 2022 for eligible Indian nationals to fill up 200 vacancies of Special Educator under the Secondary Education Directorate, Education (School) Department, Government of Tripura. Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of marks obtained in the Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 2022.

The Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 was scheduled to be released for download from 18th May 2022 to 23rd May 2022. However, there has been some delay in the release of the admit card. It is expected to be released soon. Candidates may note that the last date to apply online for Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 was 5th May 2022.

In this article, we have shared Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Syllabus & Exam Pattern for 200 Special Educator posts.

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Calendar/Important Dates

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 11th April 2022 Online Application Start Date 27th April 2022 (4 PM) Online Application End Date 5th May 2022 (4 PM) Last Date of Payment of Fees 10th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Release Date 18th May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB Admit Card 2022 Download Last Date 23rd May 2022 (4 PM) Tripura TRB 2022 STSE Exam Date 12th June 2022

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Question paper for STSE-2022 will have 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of one mark each. Candidates have to shade/darken the right choice of answer from among the four options for each question given in the Question Booklet. Question paper will be in English and Bengali only (other than language Paper). OMR Answer Sheet for marking answers and instructions etc. will be in English only.

NOTE: There will be no negative marking.

Number of Questions Marks Allotted Duration 150 150 2 Hours 30 Minutes

Tripura TRB Recruitment 2022 Syllabus

Exam Topics Selection Test for Special Educator (STSE) 1. Concept and Definition of Education, Aims of Education, Functions of Education, Formal Education, Informal Education, Non-Formal Education. 2. Educational Agencies for National Development: NCERT, SCERT, RCI, NCTE. 3. Emerging Trends in Special and Inclusive Education: Concept of Impairment, Disability and Participation Restrictions. 4. Concept and Principles of Inclusive Education, Inclusive Education as a Right Based Model, Role of Special Schools, Role of Special Teachers/Educators in Facilitating Inclusive Education. 5. Concept and Definition of Creativity, Process of Creativity, Characteristics of Creative People, Role of Teachers in Stimulating Creativity. 6. Conceptual Foundations of Education of Exceptional Children: Meaning of Exceptional Children, Categories of Exceptional Children, Children with Special Education Needs, Various Special Education Services. 7. Education of Mentally Retarded Children: Concept and Definition of Mental Retardation, Characteristics of People with Mild, Moderate, Severe and Profound Mental Retardation, Classification of Mental Retardation and Related Problems: Medical, Educational and Psychological. 8. Education of Visually Handicapped Children: Meaning of Visual Handicap and its Identification, Classification and Characteristics of Visually Handicapped Children, Educational Provisions and Mainstreaming Issues for Visually Handicapped Children. 9. Education of Hearing Handicapped Children: Meaning of Hearing Handicap, Causes of Hearing Handicap, Characteristics of Hearing Handicapped Children, Educational Measures and Instructional Techniques for Hearing Handicapped Children. 10. Education of Learning Disabled Children: Concept of Learning Disability and its Meaning, Causes of Learning Disability, Identification Procedures, Characteristics of Learning Disabled Children, General Teaching Principles for Learning Disabled Children, Role of Special Teacher/Educators and Regular Classroom Teachers. 11. Education of Physically Handicapped Children (Orthopedically Handicapped and Health Impairment): Causes and Characteristics of Physically Handicap, Special Educational Provisions, General Teaching Principles for Physically Handicapped Children (Orthopedically Handicapped and Health Impairment), Role of Special Teacher/Educators and Regular Classroom Teachers. 12. Education of Slow Learning Children: Meaning and Characteristics of Slow Learning Children, Causes of Slow Learning, Identification Procedures, General Teaching Principles for Slow Learning Children, Role of Special Teacher/Educators and Regular Classroom Teachers. 13. Education of Gifted Children: Concept of Giftedness, Definition of Gifted Children, Characteristics of Gifted Children, Identification Procedures, Educational Provisions, General Teaching Principles for Gifted Children, Role of Special Teacher/Educators and Regular Classroom Teachers. 14. Education of Socially Disadvantaged Children: Concept and Definition of Socially Disadvantaged Children, Characteristics of Socially Disadvantaged Children, Identification Procedures, Interventions Required, Educational Strategies for Socially Disadvantaged Children, General Teaching Principles for Socially Disadvantaged Children, Role of Special Teacher/Educators and Regular Classroom Teachers. 15. Teacher Education for Teaching of Exceptional Children, Programmes of Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI).

