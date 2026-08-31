TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Important Details

Key Points The TS Police Constable selection process 2026 includes PWT, PMT/PET, and Final Written Exam.

The TS Police Constable written exam 2026 is 200 marks, 200 questions, completed in 3 hours.

Detailed syllabi for TS Police Constable Prelims & Final Written Exams 2026 are provided.

The TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026 is important for candidates who are preparing for the Telangana Police Constable Recruitment exam 2026. Understanding the complete syllabus will help candidates cover important subjects, topics and questions which can be asked in the written exam. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recruitment process includes Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test or Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET), and Final Written Exam. A balanced preparation for the TS Police Constable recruitment 2026 will include previous year question papers, taking mock tests, and physical test preparation. TS Police Constable Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026 The prelims paper will include subjects like General Science, Arithmetic, Current Affairs, Reasoning or Mental Ability, General Knowledge of the State of Telangana, History, and Geography. The final written exam for the TS Police Constable exam will include subjects like English, General Science, History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, and GK of Telangana State.

Given below is the detailed topic-wise breakdown of the TS Police Constable syllabus 2026:- Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Prelims Exam 2026:- Subject Subject-Wise Topics English Grammar

Synonyms

Antonyms

Idioms and Phrases

Sentence Correction

Comprehension

Vocabulary, etc. General Science Chemistry

Biology

Human Body

Envrionment

Everyday Science

Physics, Etc Airthmetic HCF and LCM

Percentages

Ratio and Proportion

Time and Work

Speed and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Average

Number System, etc History and Culture Ancient India

Modern India

Medieval India

Indian National Movement

Indian Culture Geography Agriculture

Indian Geography

Climate Rivers

Agriculture

Minerals and Industries

Constitution Polity and Economy Economy

Inflation

Financial Government Scheme

Budget

Fundamental Rights

Parliament

Judiciary

Federalism

Constitution Reasoning and Mental Ability Data Interpretation

Seating Arrangement

Blood Relations

Directions

Analogy

Coding and Decoding

Syllogisms

Puzzles

Series, etc Current Affairs National and International Events

Defence

Science and Technology

Appointments and Important Days

Sports

Awards, etc Telangana Telangana History

Districts and Current Affairs

Government Schemes

Movement and State Formation

Culture

Geography

Economy, etc

Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Final Written Exam 2026:- Subject Subject-Wise Topics English Short Essay

Reading Comprehension

Essay Writing

Paragraph Writing

Letter Writing

Translation

Report Writing General Science Environmental Science

Science in Everyday Life

Chemistry

Biology

Physics Airthmetic Algebra and Geometry

Number Systems

Mensuration

Time and Work

Speed and Distance

Percentage

Profit and Loss

Trains, Pipes and Cisterns

Average

Simple Interest and Compound Interest History and Culture Ancient Indian History

Modern Indian History

Indian National Movement

Culture and Heritage

Medieval Indian History

General Understanding of Social, Economic and Political aspects of Indian Country. Indian Geography Human Geography of India

Physical Geography of India

Economic Geography of India Polity and Economy Political System of the Country

Planning and Economic Reforms in India

Rural Development

Poverty Reasoning and Mental Ability Data Interpretation,

Letter Series

Coding and Decoding

Number Series and Puzzle Solving

Seating Arrangement

Similarities and Differences

Analytical and Problem Solving Skills

Visual Memory and Observation Skills

Decision-Making and Judgement Current Affairs National and International Events

Countries and Their Capitals

Defence-related news

Meetings and Summits

Books and Their Authors

Sports-Related News Telangana History of Telangana State

Geography of Telangana

Government schemes and policies

Telangana Movement and State Formation

Culture of Telangana

Welfare Schemes running in Telangana