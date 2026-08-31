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TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Important Details

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 13:06 IST

TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026 covers subject-wise topics, exam pattern, selection process and preparation tips. Check the latest Telangana Police Constable syllabus here.

TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Important Details
TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Important Details

Key Points

  • The TS Police Constable selection process 2026 includes PWT, PMT/PET, and Final Written Exam.
  • The TS Police Constable written exam 2026 is 200 marks, 200 questions, completed in 3 hours.
  • Detailed syllabi for TS Police Constable Prelims & Final Written Exams 2026 are provided.

The TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026 is important for candidates who are preparing for the Telangana Police Constable Recruitment exam 2026. Understanding the complete syllabus will help candidates cover important subjects, topics and questions which can be asked in the written exam. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recruitment process includes Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test or Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET), and Final Written Exam. A balanced preparation for the TS Police Constable recruitment 2026 will include previous year question papers, taking mock tests, and physical test preparation. 

TS Police Constable Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026

The prelims paper will include subjects like General Science, Arithmetic, Current Affairs, Reasoning or Mental Ability, General Knowledge of the State of Telangana, History, and Geography. The final written exam for the TS Police Constable exam will include subjects like English, General Science, History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, and GK of Telangana State. 

Given below is the detailed topic-wise breakdown of the TS Police Constable syllabus 2026:-

Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Prelims Exam 2026:-

Subject 

Subject-Wise Topics

English
  • Grammar
  • Synonyms
  • Antonyms
  • Idioms and Phrases
  • Sentence Correction
  • Comprehension
  • Vocabulary, etc.

General Science
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Human  Body
  • Envrionment 
  • Everyday Science
  • Physics, Etc

Airthmetic
  • HCF and LCM
  • Percentages
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Time and Work
  • Speed and Distance
  • Simple and Compound Interest 
  • Average
  • Number System, etc

History and Culture 
  • Ancient India
  • Modern India
  • Medieval India
  • Indian National Movement
  • Indian Culture

Geography
  • Agriculture
  • Indian Geography
  • Climate Rivers
  • Agriculture
  • Minerals and Industries
  • Constitution

Polity and Economy
  • Economy
  • Inflation
  • Financial Government Scheme
  • Budget
  • Fundamental Rights
  • Parliament
  • Judiciary 
  • Federalism
  • Constitution

Reasoning and Mental Ability
  • Data Interpretation
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Blood Relations 
  • Directions 
  • Analogy
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Syllogisms
  • Puzzles
  • Series, etc

Current Affairs
  • National and International Events
  • Defence
  • Science and Technology
  • Appointments and Important Days
  • Sports
  • Awards, etc

Telangana
  • Telangana History
  • Districts and Current Affairs
  • Government Schemes
  • Movement and State Formation
  • Culture
  • Geography
  • Economy, etc

Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Final Written Exam 2026:-

Subject 

Subject-Wise Topics

English
  • Short Essay
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Essay Writing
  • Paragraph Writing
  • Letter Writing
  • Translation
  • Report Writing

General Science
  • Environmental Science
  • Science in Everyday Life
  • Chemistry
  • Biology
  • Physics

Airthmetic
  • Algebra and Geometry
  • Number Systems
  • Mensuration
  • Time and Work
  • Speed and Distance
  • Percentage
  • Profit and Loss
  • Trains, Pipes and Cisterns
  • Average
  • Simple Interest and Compound Interest

History and Culture 
  • Ancient Indian History
  • Modern Indian History
  • Indian National Movement
  • Culture and Heritage
  • Medieval Indian History
  • General Understanding of Social, Economic and Political aspects of Indian Country.

Indian Geography
  • Human Geography of India
  • Physical Geography of India
  • Economic Geography of India

Polity and Economy
  • Political System of the Country
  • Planning and Economic Reforms in India
  • Rural Development
  • Poverty

Reasoning and Mental Ability
  • Data Interpretation, 
  • Letter Series
  • Coding and Decoding
  • Number Series and Puzzle Solving
  • Seating Arrangement
  • Similarities and Differences
  • Analytical and Problem Solving Skills
  • Visual Memory and Observation Skills
  • Decision-Making and Judgement

Current Affairs
  • National and International Events
  • Countries and Their Capitals
  • Defence-related news
  • Meetings and Summits
  • Books and Their Authors
  • Sports-Related News

Telangana
  • History of Telangana State
  • Geography of Telangana
  • Government schemes and policies
  • Telangana Movement and State Formation
  • Culture of Telangana
  • Welfare Schemes running in Telangana

Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026

The written exam for the TS Police Constable recruitment 2026 will be of 200 marks, and the total number of questions asked will be 200. The paper will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper-based)and will have to be completed within 3 hours. 

Subject 

Total Number of Questions

Total Marks

Duration

English, Arithmetic Reasoning and Ability

100

100

3 hours

General Science, History, Geography, Telangana Current Affairs, Polity and Economy

100

100

Total

200

200

3 hours

TS Police Constable Recruitment  Selection Process 2026

The TS Police Constable selection process 2026 has three main stages of selection, which are as follows:-

  • Prelims Written Test
  • PMT and PET
  • Final Written Exam 

This selection process makes the recruitment different from a written-exam-only recruitment process. Candidates are advised to maintain two separate preparation schedules, one for the TS Police Constable written exam and another for physical fitness. This avoids leaving PET preparation until the last moment.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Aug 31, 2026, 13:06 IST

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