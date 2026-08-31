TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026: Check Subject-Wise Topics, Exam Pattern and Other Important Details
TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026 covers subject-wise topics, exam pattern, selection process and preparation tips. Check the latest Telangana Police Constable syllabus here.
Key Points
- The TS Police Constable selection process 2026 includes PWT, PMT/PET, and Final Written Exam.
- The TS Police Constable written exam 2026 is 200 marks, 200 questions, completed in 3 hours.
- Detailed syllabi for TS Police Constable Prelims & Final Written Exams 2026 are provided.
The TS Police Constable Syllabus 2026 is important for candidates who are preparing for the Telangana Police Constable Recruitment exam 2026. Understanding the complete syllabus will help candidates cover important subjects, topics and questions which can be asked in the written exam. The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) recruitment process includes Preliminary Written Test (PWT), Physical Measurement Test or Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET), and Final Written Exam. A balanced preparation for the TS Police Constable recruitment 2026 will include previous year question papers, taking mock tests, and physical test preparation.
TS Police Constable Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026
The prelims paper will include subjects like General Science, Arithmetic, Current Affairs, Reasoning or Mental Ability, General Knowledge of the State of Telangana, History, and Geography. The final written exam for the TS Police Constable exam will include subjects like English, General Science, History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement, Indian Geography, Polity, Economy, Current Affairs, Mental Ability, and GK of Telangana State.
Given below is the detailed topic-wise breakdown of the TS Police Constable syllabus 2026:-
Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Prelims Exam 2026:-
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Subject
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Subject-Wise Topics
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English
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General Science
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Airthmetic
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History and Culture
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Geography
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Polity and Economy
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Reasoning and Mental Ability
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Current Affairs
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Telangana
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Telangana Police Constable Police Syllabus for Final Written Exam 2026:-
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Subject
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Subject-Wise Topics
|
English
|
|
General Science
|
|
Airthmetic
|
|
History and Culture
|
|
Indian Geography
|
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Polity and Economy
|
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Reasoning and Mental Ability
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Current Affairs
|
|
Telangana
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Telangana Police Constable Exam Pattern 2026
The written exam for the TS Police Constable recruitment 2026 will be of 200 marks, and the total number of questions asked will be 200. The paper will be conducted offline (pen-and-paper-based)and will have to be completed within 3 hours.
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Subject
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Total Number of Questions
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Total Marks
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Duration
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English, Arithmetic Reasoning and Ability
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100
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100
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3 hours
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General Science, History, Geography, Telangana Current Affairs, Polity and Economy
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100
|
100
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Total
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200
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200
|
3 hours
TS Police Constable Recruitment Selection Process 2026
The TS Police Constable selection process 2026 has three main stages of selection, which are as follows:-
- Prelims Written Test
- PMT and PET
- Final Written Exam
This selection process makes the recruitment different from a written-exam-only recruitment process. Candidates are advised to maintain two separate preparation schedules, one for the TS Police Constable written exam and another for physical fitness. This avoids leaving PET preparation until the last moment.
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