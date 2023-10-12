TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023 Postponed Again: Check Revised Schedule

TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the rescheduling notice of the Group 2 Exam on the official website -websitenew.tspsc.gov.in. Download the pdf here.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023 Postponed: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released short notice regarding the rescheduling of the Group 2 Exam. Commission has decided to re-postponed the Group 2 Services Exam due to general elections to the Telangana state legislative assembly across the state. The Commission will be conducting the Group 2 Services exam on January 6/7, 2024 across the state. All those candidates who have to appear in the Group 2 services exam against Notification No: 28/2022 can download the postponement notice from the official website of TSPSC-https://websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Direct Link : TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the TSPSC Group 2 Exam can download the rescheduled notice for the above exam directly through the link given below.

TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023 Postponement Notice

According to the short notice released, the Commission has rescheduled the Group Service exam due to the ongoing election process across the state.

Short notice further says, "In the light of the schedule for conduct of General Elections to the Telangana State Legislative Assembly announced by Election Commission of India on 09/10/2023, the Commission after careful examination of the matte decided to reschedule the Group-II examination (Notification No: 28/2022) scheduled to be held on 2nd and 3rd November 2023 to 6 th and 7 th January 2024 in view of the examination date (3rd November) coinciding with the election notification date and since the critical administrative machinery will be preoccupied with election related activities."

Candidates applied for the Group 2 Service posts can download the notice from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TSPSC Group 2 Exam 2023 Notice?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC)-websitenew.tspsc.gov.in.

Step 2 : Go to the What's New section on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the link GROUP-II SERVICES RECRUITMENT 2022 - NOTIFICATION NO.28/2022 - RESCHEDULE OF WRITTEN EXAMINATION FROM 02/11/2023 AND 03/11/2023 TO 06/01/2024 AND 07/01/2024 - WEB NOTE. on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the pdf of the notice on the home page.Step 5:

Download and save it for future reference.

Download TSPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

Candidates will be able to download their admit card to appear in the written exam for Group 2 posts once it is uploaded by the Commission. You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page of the official website. You will have to carry the admit card to appear in the exam centers with the documents mentioned on the Hall Ticket for the same. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.