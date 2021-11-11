UCIL Recruitment 2021 for 16 Foreman Posts: Download Uranium Corporation Recruitment Notification @ucil.gov.in

UCIL Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Foreman (Mining) purely on a contract basis against advertisement number 04/2021. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 December 2021. A total of 16 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 December 2021

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Foreman(Mining) - 16 Posts

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Diploma in Mining and Mine Surveying and possessing Foreman/Second Class/First Class Certificate of Competency(unrestricted) for underground metalliferous mines from DGMS.

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit -35 years

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Interview.

UCIL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.46020/-

Download UCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by Typing application giving full details as per the prescribed ‘Application Format’ along with a recent passport size photograph, self-attested copies of matriculation certificate for date of birth, and all relevant documents such as educational qualifications, experience, caste certificate and Medical Certificate applicable for physically handicapped candidates only should reach to the Gen.Manager(Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) at Gen.Manager (Inst./Pers.&IRs./CP) Uranium Corporation of India Limited, (A Government of India Enterprise) P.O. Jaduguda Mines, Distt.- Singhbhum East, JHARKHAND-832102 on or before 15 December 2021. Application Format’ can be downloaded from uraniumcorp.in.