UGC NET City Intimation 2023 Link OUT at ugcnet.nta.ac.in: Check Admit Card Updates Here

UGC NET City Intimation 2023 : National Testing Agency (NTA) released the city intimation of the UGC NET Exam which is scheduled to be held from 06 December to 22 December 2023. The city intimation link is released on 2 December Candidates who have applied for UGC NET Exam 2023 can check their exam details here.

The direct link to check the city intimation is given in this article. The candidates are required to login into the official website to check the details of the exam such as date, time and city.

Step 1: Go to the official website - ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "Download Pre Admit Card for UGC NET December 2023 Exam" link on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin, and then click on the submit button.

Step 4: The UGC NET Pre Admit Card will be displayed on the screen showing the candidate’s exam centre details.

Step 5: Download or take the printout of the admit card for future use.