UGC NET 2023 June Apply Online, Notification: Registration on Official Website, Check Eligibility, and More

UGC NET June 2023 is out for the June 2023 cycle on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for UGC NET Recruitment 2023.

UGC NET 2023 June Notification: University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the notification for the June 2023 cycle of the National Eligibility Test (NET). UGC NET June 2023 notification for UGC NET June 2023 has been announced on May 10 on the official website of UGC NET https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Candidates applying for JRF (Junior Research Fellowships) posts should not be older than 30 years; however, there is no age limit for the candidates who are applying for Assistant Professor Posts.

As per the UGC NET Notification for June 2023, the application process will start on May 10, and applicants can apply for the UGC NET vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the UGC NET June Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the UGC NET notification, all the posts will be filled after taking Computer Based Test (CBT). UGC NET exam through UGC will be done for candidates who possess the minimum eligibility of a postgraduate degree.

UGC NET June 2023

Candidates can check here for detailed information according to the notice released by UGC for NET Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the UGC NET Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

UGC NET 2023: Overview

UGC NET 2023 Notification is out for June 2023 for the posts of JRF and Assistant Professor. The UGC NET 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

UGC NET 2023 Overview

UGC NET Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority University Grants Commission Posts Name Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor Total Vacancies to be notified soon Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on May 10, 2023 Selection process CBT

UGC NET 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the UGC NET 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the vacancies announced under the UGC NET June 2023. Download the official notification for UGC NET 2023 through the link given below.

UGC NET 2023 Notification Download PDF

UGC NET June 2023: Important Dates

Candidates can check the UGC NET 2023 important dates from the table given below. The UGC NET 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

UGC NET 2023 Important Dates

UGC NET Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced May 10, 2023 Notification Release May 10, 2023 Online Application Begins May 10, 2023 Online Application Ends May 31, 2023 (5 PM) Examination Starts June 13, 2023 Examination Ends June 22, 2023

UGC NET Apply Online 2023

Candidates can fill out the UGC NET application form on the official website. The link to apply for UGC NET is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the UGC NET June 2023. The official website to apply for UGC NET June 2023 - UGC NET and NTA

UGC NET Vacancy 2023 Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC–NET June 2023 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ in 83 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

UGC NET June 2023 Vacancy

UGC NET Recruitment 2023 Post Name Subjects Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 83

UGC NET Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for UGC NET June 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the UGC NET June 2023. Candidates can check below the highlights of UGC NET Recruitment 2023 Eligibility.

UGC NET Age Limit

Candidates applying for JRF (Junior Research Fellowships) posts should not be older than 30 years; however, there is no age limit for the candidates who are applying for Assistant Professor Posts.

Age relaxations will be provided according to government norms. The age relaxation will vary according to the different categories of candidates applying for the UGC NET recruitment.

UGC NET Educational Qualification:

The required UGC NET recruitment educational qualification is provided below.

UGC NET Recruitment 2023 Post Name Educational Qualification Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Post Graduation in relevant subject with minimum 55% Assistant Professor

UGC NET Exam Pattern 2023

The UGC NET June 2023 selection will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test (CBT) taken by students. Students need to attempt two papers.

Paper I - 100 Marks, 50 Questions - This paper intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test the candidate's reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking, and general awareness.

Paper II - 200 Marks, 100 Questions - This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

Both the paper needs to be attempted without any break with total duration allowed of 180 minutes (3 hours)





