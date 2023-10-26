UK Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Biology Model Paper UK Board 2024: In this article, students will get the newly released UK Board Class 12 Biology model paper also known as the UK Board Class 12 Biology sample paper 2024.

UBSE UK Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2024: The UK Board is one of the state education boards that ensures the delivery of quality education to the students of Uttarakhand State, India. Thus, it is also called UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education). For the academic year 2023–24, the UK Board has already released the latest and revised syllabus for its higher and senior secondary classes. As the time for final board examinations is near and the UK Board wants its students to prepare well for them, the UK Board has now released the model papers or sample papers for Class 12.

For Class 12 Science students, this article provides the newly released UK Board Class 12 Biology model paper 2024. This UK Board model paper will be beneficial for the students to prepare effectively for the UBSE Class 12 examination. To know the UK Board Class 12 Biology paper pattern, question format, and language, students should check the UK Board Class 12 Biology sample paper or model paper provided here. The PDF is also available for free download.

UK Board 12th Biology Theory Paper Pattern 2024

Time 3 Hours Marks 70 Total Number of Questions 26 Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each) 8 Assertion and Reason based ( 1 mark each) 2 1 Mark Questions Q2 to Q5 2 Mark Questions Q6 to Q15 3 Mark Questions Q16 to Q23 4 Mark Questions Q24 to Q26

UK Board 12th Biology Model Paper 2024 Guidelines

(i) There are in all 26 questions in this question paper. All questions are compulsory.

(ii) There are 10 parts in Question No 1. Each part is a Multiple Choice Question. Here four options are given in each question. Write the correct option in your answer book. The question asked in each section carries one mark

(iii) Question No 2 to 5 carry one mark each. Question No 6 to 15 carry two marks each. Question No 16 to 23 carry three marks each 2 and Question No 24 to 26 carry four marks each. Question No 26 is based on Case study.

(iv) There is no overall choice in Question paper, however an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 2 marks, three questions of 3 marks and all questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the given choices in such questions.

UK Board 12th Biology Model Paper 2024

1. a) In human beings after one month of pregnancy the embryo forms

i) Heart

ii) Limb

iii) Fingers

iv) Eyelids

b) A childless couple can be assisted to have a child through a technique called GIFT, the full form of this technique is-

i) Gamete Inseminated Fallopian Transfer

ii) Gamete Intra Fallopian Transfer

iii) Gamete Internal Fertilization And Transfer

iv) Germ cell Internal Fallopian Transfer

c) Which of the following is a viral disease.

i) Cholera

ii) Malaria

iii) Polio

iv) All of these

d) The technology of biogas production was developed in India mainly due to the effort of-

i) ICRI and KVIC

ii) IARI & KVIC

iii) Pusa agriculture

iv) None of these

e) Who was discovered recombinant DNA technology?

i) James D Watson

ii) Walter Sutton and Avery

iii) Stanley Kohen and Herbert Boyer

iv) Har Govind Khurana

f) Transgenic bacteria are used in production on commercial scale-

i) Thyroxine

ii) Testosterone

iii) Human Insulin

iv) Melatonium

g) The trophic level of human in an ecosystem is-

i) First trophic level

ii) Second trophic level

iii) Third trophic level)

iv) Forth trophic level

h) First National park of India is-

i) Corbett National Park

ii) Kaziranga National Park

iii) Dudhwa National Park

iv) None of these

