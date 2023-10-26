UK Board Class 12 Biology Model Paper 2023-2024: Download FREE PDF

UBSE UK Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2024: The UK Board is one of the state education boards that ensures the delivery of quality education to the students of Uttarakhand State, India. Thus, it is also called UBSE (Uttarakhand Board of School Education). For the academic year 2023–24, the UK Board has already released the latest and revised syllabus for its higher and senior secondary classes. As the time for final board examinations is near and the UK Board wants its students to prepare well for them, the UK Board has now released the model papers or sample papers for Class 12.
For Class 12 Science students, this article provides the newly released UK Board Class 12 Biology model paper 2024. This UK Board model paper will be beneficial for the students to prepare effectively for the UBSE Class 12 examination. To know the UK Board Class 12 Biology paper pattern, question format, and language, students should check the UK Board Class 12 Biology sample paper or model paper provided here. The PDF is also available for free download.
UK Board 12th Biology Theory Paper Pattern 2024
|
Time
|
3 Hours
|
Marks
|
70
|
Total Number of Questions
|
26
|
Multiple Choice Questions (1 mark each)
|
8
|
Assertion and Reason based ( 1 mark each)
|
2
|
1 Mark Questions
|
Q2 to Q5
|
2 Mark Questions
|
Q6 to Q15
|
3 Mark Questions
|
Q16 to Q23
|
4 Mark Questions
|
Q24 to Q26
UK Board 12th Biology Model Paper 2024 Guidelines
(i) There are in all 26 questions in this question paper. All questions are compulsory.
(ii) There are 10 parts in Question No 1. Each part is a Multiple Choice Question. Here four options are given in each question. Write the correct option in your answer book. The question asked in each section carries one mark
(iii) Question No 2 to 5 carry one mark each. Question No 6 to 15 carry two marks each. Question No 16 to 23 carry three marks each 2 and Question No 24 to 26 carry four marks each. Question No 26 is based on Case study.
(iv) There is no overall choice in Question paper, however an internal choice has been provided in two questions of 2 marks, three questions of 3 marks and all questions of 4 marks each. You have to attempt only one of the given choices in such questions.
UK Board 12th Biology Model Paper 2024
1. a) In human beings after one month of pregnancy the embryo forms
i) Heart
ii) Limb
iii) Fingers
iv) Eyelids
b) A childless couple can be assisted to have a child through a technique called GIFT, the full form of this technique is-
i) Gamete Inseminated Fallopian Transfer
ii) Gamete Intra Fallopian Transfer
iii) Gamete Internal Fertilization And Transfer
iv) Germ cell Internal Fallopian Transfer
c) Which of the following is a viral disease.
i) Cholera
ii) Malaria
iii) Polio
iv) All of these
d) The technology of biogas production was developed in India mainly due to the effort of-
i) ICRI and KVIC
ii) IARI & KVIC
iii) Pusa agriculture
iv) None of these
e) Who was discovered recombinant DNA technology?
i) James D Watson
ii) Walter Sutton and Avery
iii) Stanley Kohen and Herbert Boyer
iv) Har Govind Khurana
f) Transgenic bacteria are used in production on commercial scale-
i) Thyroxine
ii) Testosterone
iii) Human Insulin
iv) Melatonium
g) The trophic level of human in an ecosystem is-
i) First trophic level
ii) Second trophic level
iii) Third trophic level)
iv) Forth trophic level
h) First National park of India is-
i) Corbett National Park
ii) Kaziranga National Park
iii) Dudhwa National Park
iv) None of these
|
Download UBSE UK Board Class 12th Biology Model Paper 2024 PDF
