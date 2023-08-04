UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download Latest and Revised UBSE Class 12 Syllabus PDF

UK Board Syllabus 2023-24 Class 12: The UBSE board has released the latest and revised syllabus for the intermediate classes 11th and 12th for the current academic year 2023-24. Check the full class 12 syllabus of all subjects here and download the PDF.

Class 12 UK Board Syllabus 2023-24: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has made the latest syllabus for all classes available to the students. It’s important to know the syllabus before beginning exam preparation as there have been many changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

NCERT rationalized the books recently, and so the syllabus of many subjects has also been revised. It’s better to prepare accordingly and not overexert yourself in studying deleted or trimmed topics. On that note, we bring you the official syllabus for UK Board Class 12 for the current academic year 2023-24.

Class 12 is the final stage in a school student’s life and is essential for graduating. The curriculum of Class 12 is expansive and often troubles students but if you know the correct syllabus and form the right strategy, it becomes infinitely easier to succeed in the exams. So, without further ado, check out the UBSE Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 below.

How to Download UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

We have uploaded all the direct links to the Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Syllabus 2024 here at Jagran Josh. You can easily download the PDF.

You can also visit the official website of the UK Board at https://ubse.uk.gov.in/ to download the syllabus.

to download the syllabus. Once on the home page, go to the far left panel.

You’ll see a menu with multiple categories. The fifth tag from the top is for the syllabus. Click on it.

Now you’re on the syllabus page.

View or download the UBSE Class 12 syllabus of any subject.

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24: Download PDF