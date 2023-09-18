UK Board 12th Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Sociology Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus: The UK Board has released its syllabus for the academic year 2023–24 for Classes 9–12. Students can download the latest syllabus from the official website of the Uttarakhand Board. It is important to know the revisions introduced in the syllabus so that students don’t get involved in a topic that is no longer a part of the curriculum. You can check the latest UK Board Class 12 syllabus for all subjects at the link below.
Students and teachers can download the latest UK Board 12 syllabus for Sociology 2023–24 from here. To know the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a project marking scheme, and a Class 12th Sociology syllabus 2024 PDF, read this article.
UBSE Class 12 Sociology Mark Distribution
|
Theory
|
80 Marks
|
Project Work
|
20 Marks
Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Sociology marks distribution for theory.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
A. Indian Society
|
Introducing Indian Society
|
Non evaluative
|
Demographic Structure & Indian Society
|
10
|
Social Institutions-Continuity and change
|
10
|
Pattern of Social Inequality and Exclusion
|
10
|
Challenges of Cultural Diversity
|
10
|
Suggestions for Project Work
|
Non evaluative
|
B. Social Change and Development in India
|
Structural Change
|
5
|
Cultural Change
|
5
|
Change and Development in Rural Society
|
10
|
Change and Development in Industrial Society
|
10
|
Social Movements
|
10
|
Total
|
80
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24
|
A: INDIAN SOCIETY
|
Unit 1: Introducing Indian Society
|
Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community
|
Unit 2: Demographic Structure And Indian Society
|
|
Unit 3: Social Institutions: Continuity & Change
|
|
Unit 4: Pattern of Social Inquality & Exclusion
|
|
Unit 5: The Challenges Of Cultural Diversity
|
|
Unit 6: Suggestions For Project Work
|
B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA
|
Unit 7: Structural Change
|
|
Unit 8: Cultural Change
|
|
Unit 9: Change And Development In Rural Society
|
|
Unit 10: Change And Development In Industrial Society
|
|
Unit 11: Social Movements
|
Project Work Marking Scheme
|
1-Project Work
|
Marks
|
a) Introduction
|
2
|
b) Statement of Purpose
|
2
|
c) Research Question
|
2
|
d) Methodology
|
3
|
e) Data Analysis
|
3
|
f) Conclusion
|
1
|
g) Viva based on Project work
|
2
|
2- Continuous assessment (Unit Test)
|
5
|
Total
|
20
To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Sociology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF.
Also Read: