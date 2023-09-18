UK Board 12th Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Sociology Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you with a revised UK Board Class 10 Sociology syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Download the revised PDF syllabus 2023-24.

Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Sociology Syllabus and paper pattern

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus: The UK Board has released its syllabus for the academic year 2023–24 for Classes 9–12. Students can download the latest syllabus from the official website of the Uttarakhand Board. It is important to know the revisions introduced in the syllabus so that students don’t get involved in a topic that is no longer a part of the curriculum. You can check the latest UK Board Class 12 syllabus for all subjects at the link below.

Students and teachers can download the latest UK Board 12 syllabus for Sociology 2023–24 from here. To know the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a project marking scheme, and a Class 12th Sociology syllabus 2024 PDF, read this article.

UBSE Class 12 Sociology Mark Distribution

Theory 80 Marks Project Work 20 Marks

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Sociology marks distribution for theory.

Unit No. Unit Name Marks A. Indian Society Introducing Indian Society Non evaluative Demographic Structure & Indian Society 10 Social Institutions-Continuity and change 10 Pattern of Social Inequality and Exclusion 10 Challenges of Cultural Diversity 10 Suggestions for Project Work Non evaluative B. Social Change and Development in India Structural Change 5 Cultural Change 5 Change and Development in Rural Society 10 Change and Development in Industrial Society 10 Social Movements 10 Total 80

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24

A: INDIAN SOCIETY Unit 1: Introducing Indian Society Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community Unit 2: Demographic Structure And Indian Society Theories and concepts in demography

Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions

Population Policy in India Unit 3: Social Institutions: Continuity & Change Caste and the Caste System

Tribal Communities

Family and Kinship Unit 4: Pattern of Social Inquality & Exclusion Social Inequality and Social Exclusion

Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other

Backward Classes

Adivasi Struggles

The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights

The struggles of the Differently Abled Unit 5: The Challenges Of Cultural Diversity Cultural communities and the nation state

Regionalism in the Indian Context

The Nation state and religion related issues and identities

Communalism, Secularism and the nation state

State and Civil Society Unit 6: Suggestions For Project Work B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA Unit 7: Structural Change Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization Unit 8: Cultural Change Social Reform Movements

Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernization, Secularization Unit 9: Change And Development In Rural Society Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India

Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society

Green revolution and its social consequences

Transformation in Rural Society

Circulation of labour

Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society Unit 10: Change And Development In Industrial Society From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization

How people find Jobs

Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work,

Strikes and Unions Unit 11: Social Movements Concept of Social Movements

Theories and Classification of Social Movements

Environmental Movements

Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants

Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes,

Trends in Upper Caste Responses

Tribal Movements

Women’s Movements in Independent India

Project Work Marking Scheme

1-Project Work Marks a) Introduction 2 b) Statement of Purpose 2 c) Research Question 2 d) Methodology 3 e) Data Analysis 3 f) Conclusion 1 g) Viva based on Project work 2 2- Continuous assessment (Unit Test) 5 Total 20

To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Sociology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF.







Also Read: