UK Board 12th Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Sociology Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus: The UK Board has released its syllabus for the academic year 2023–24 for Classes 9–12. Students can download the latest syllabus from the official website of the Uttarakhand Board. It is important to know the revisions introduced in the syllabus so that students don’t get involved in a topic that is no longer a part of the curriculum. You can check the latest UK Board Class 12 syllabus for all subjects at the link below.

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

Students and teachers can download the latest UK Board 12 syllabus for Sociology 2023–24 from here. To know the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a project marking scheme, and a Class 12th Sociology syllabus 2024 PDF, read this article.

UBSE Class 12 Sociology Mark Distribution

Theory

80 Marks

Project Work

20 Marks

 

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Sociology marks distribution for theory. 

 

Unit No. 

Unit Name

Marks
 

A. Indian Society

  
 

Introducing Indian Society

Non evaluative
 

Demographic Structure & Indian Society

10
 

Social Institutions-Continuity and change 

10
 

Pattern of Social Inequality and Exclusion

10
 

Challenges of Cultural Diversity

10
 

Suggestions for Project Work

Non evaluative 
     
 

B. Social Change and Development in India

  
 

Structural Change

5
 

Cultural Change

5
 

Change and Development in Rural Society 

10
 

Change and Development in Industrial Society

10
 

Social Movements

10
     
 

Total

80

 

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24

 

A: INDIAN SOCIETY 

Unit 1: Introducing Indian Society

Colonialism, Nationalism, Class and Community 

Unit 2: Demographic Structure And Indian Society
  • Theories and concepts in demography
  • Rural-Urban Linkages and Divisions
  • Population Policy in India

Unit 3: Social Institutions: Continuity & Change 
  • Caste and the Caste System
  • Tribal Communities
  • Family and Kinship

Unit 4: Pattern of Social Inquality & Exclusion
  • Social Inequality and Social Exclusion
  • Systems justifying and perpetuating Inequality - Caste, Tribe, the Other
  • Backward Classes
  • Adivasi Struggles
  • The Struggle for Women’s Equality and Rights
  • The struggles of the Differently Abled

Unit 5: The Challenges Of Cultural Diversity
  • Cultural communities and the nation state
  • Regionalism in the Indian Context
  • The Nation state and religion related issues and identities
  • Communalism, Secularism and the nation state
  • State and Civil Society

Unit 6: Suggestions For Project Work
 

B. SOCIAL CHANGE AND DEVELOPMENT IN INDIA 

Unit 7: Structural Change
  • Understanding Colonialism, Industrialization, Urbanization

Unit 8: Cultural Change
  • Social Reform Movements
  • Different Kinds of Social Change: Sanskritisation, Westernization, Secularization 

Unit 9: Change And Development In Rural Society
  • Agrarian Structure: Caste & class in Rural India
  • Land Reforms, Green Revolution and Emerging Agrarian society
  • Green revolution and its social consequences
  • Transformation in Rural Society
  • Circulation of labour
  • Globalization, Liberalization and Rural Society

Unit 10: Change And Development In Industrial Society
  • From Planned Industrialization to Liberalization
  • How people find Jobs
  • Work Processes: How work is carried out, working conditions, home based work,
  • Strikes and Unions

Unit 11: Social Movements
  • Concept of Social Movements
  • Theories and Classification of Social Movements
  • Environmental Movements
  • Class-Based Movements: Workers, Peasants
  • Caste-Based Movements: Dalit Movement, Backward Class/Castes,
  •  Trends in Upper Caste Responses
  • Tribal Movements
  • Women’s Movements in Independent India

 

Project Work Marking Scheme

 

1-Project Work

Marks

a) Introduction

2

b) Statement of Purpose 

2

c) Research Question

2

d) Methodology 

3

e) Data Analysis 

3

f) Conclusion

1

g) Viva based on Project work  

2

2- Continuous assessment (Unit Test)

5

Total

20

 

To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Sociology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF. 

 

Download UK Board Class 12 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF



