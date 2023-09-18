UK Board 12th Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Psychology Syllabus PDF

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus: Psychology is one of the important subjects that Class 11 and 12 Art or Humanities students deal with. This subject is also taught to students in the science field because this subject is called the Science of the Brain.
The first thing students should know about the subject is its syllabus, which guides them properly and saves them from investing time in unnecessary topics. As generations evolve, the syllabus of educational boards is also changing. Students should only know and follow the latest syllabus. UK Board Class 12 students can download their latest syllabus from the link below.
To complete and download the detailed UK Board 12 syllabus for Psychology 2023–24, students and teachers can refer to this article. Here you will get the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a practical syllabus, and a Class 12th Psychology syllabus 2024 PDF.
UBSE Class 12 Psychology Mark Distribution
|
Theory
|
70 Marks
|
Practicals
|
30 Marks
Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for theory.
|
Unit No.
|
Unit Name
|
Marks
|
I
|
Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
13
|
II
|
Self and Personality
|
13
|
III
|
Meeting Life Challenges
|
09
|
IV
|
Psychological Disorders
|
12
|
V
|
Therapeutic Approaches
|
09
|
VI
|
Attitude and Social Cognition
|
08
|
VII
|
Social Influence and Group Processes
|
06
|
Total
|
70
Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for Practical.
|
Topics
|
Internal Examiner
|
External Examiner
|
Practical (Experiments) file and Case Profile
|
10
|
-
|
Continuous Assessment
|
05
|
-
|
Viva Vioce (Project and experiments)
|
-
|
03
|
Two Practical(4 marks for conduct of practical and 8 marks for reporting)
|
-
|
12
|
Total
|
15
|
15
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24
|
Unit I: Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
The topics in this unit are:
1. Introduction
2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning
3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes
4. Intelligence
5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information
6. Individual Differences in Intelligence
7. Culture and Intelligence
8. Emotional Intelligence
9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement
10. Creativity
|
Unit II Self and Personality
|
1. Introduction
2. Self and Personality
3. Concept of Self
4. Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self
5. Culture and Self
6. Concept of Personality
7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality
8. Assessment of Personality
|
Unit III: Meeting Life Challenges
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress
3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and
Health
4. Coping with Stress
Stress Management Techniques
5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being
|
Unit IV: Psychological Disorders
|
1. Introduction
2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders
3. Classification of Psychological Disorders
4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour
5. Major Psychological Disorders
|
Unit V: Therapeutic Approaches
|
1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy
2. Types of Therapies
3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill
|
Unit VI: Attitude and Social Cognition
|
1. Introduction
2. Explaining Social Behaviour
3. Nature and Components of Attitudes
4. Attitude Formation and Change
5. Prejudice and Discrimination
6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice
|
Unit VII: Social Influence and Group Processes
|
1. Introduction
2. Nature and Formation of Groups
3. Type of Groups
4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour
This was the theory syllabus for all the five units covered under the UK Board Class 12 Psychology paper. The second part of the syllabus would be practicals. To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Psychology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF.
