UK Board 12th Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Psychology Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you with a revised UK Board Class 10 Psychology syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Download the revised PDF syllabus 2023-24.

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus: Psychology is one of the important subjects that Class 11 and 12 Art or Humanities students deal with. This subject is also taught to students in the science field because this subject is called the Science of the Brain.

The first thing students should know about the subject is its syllabus, which guides them properly and saves them from investing time in unnecessary topics. As generations evolve, the syllabus of educational boards is also changing. Students should only know and follow the latest syllabus. UK Board Class 12 students can download their latest syllabus from the link below.

To complete and download the detailed UK Board 12 syllabus for Psychology 2023–24, students and teachers can refer to this article. Here you will get the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a practical syllabus, and a Class 12th Psychology syllabus 2024 PDF.

UBSE Class 12 Psychology Mark Distribution

Theory 70 Marks Practicals 30 Marks

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for theory.

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 13 II Self and Personality 13 III Meeting Life Challenges 09 IV Psychological Disorders 12 V Therapeutic Approaches 09 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 08 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 06 Total 70

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for Practical.

Topics Internal Examiner External Examiner Practical (Experiments) file and Case Profile 10 - Continuous Assessment 05 - Viva Vioce (Project and experiments) - 03 Two Practical(4 marks for conduct of practical and 8 marks for reporting) - 12 Total 15 15

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24

Unit I: Variations in Psychological Attributes The topics in this unit are: 1. Introduction 2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning 3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes 4. Intelligence 5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory: Planning, Attention-arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence, Triarchic

Theory of Intelligence; Theory of Multiple Intelligences. 6. Individual Differences in Intelligence 7. Culture and Intelligence 8. Emotional Intelligence 9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement 10. Creativity Unit II Self and Personality 1. Introduction 2. Self and Personality 3. Concept of Self 4. Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self 5. Culture and Self 6. Concept of Personality 7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality Type Approaches

Trait Approaches

Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian Approaches

Behavioural Approach

Cultural Approach

Humanistic Approach 8. Assessment of Personality Self-report Measures

Projective Techniques

Behavioural Analysis Unit III: Meeting Life Challenges 1. Introduction 2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress 3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health Stress and Health

General Adaptation Syndrome

Stress and Immune System

Lifestyle 4. Coping with Stress Stress Management Techniques 5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being Life Skills

Positive Health Unit IV: Psychological Disorders 1. Introduction 2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders Historical Background 3. Classification of Psychological Disorders 4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour 5. Major Psychological Disorders Anxiety Disorders

Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders

Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

Dissociative Disorders

Depressive Disorder

Bipolar and Related Disorders

Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic

Disorders

Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

Feeding and Eating Disorders

Substance Related and Addictive Disorders Unit V: Therapeutic Approaches 1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy Therapeutic relationship 2. Types of Therapies Behaviour Therapy

Cognitive Therapy

Humanistic-Existential Therapy

Alternative Therapies

Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy

Ethics in Psychotherapy 3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill Unit VI: Attitude and Social Cognition 1. Introduction 2. Explaining Social Behaviour 3. Nature and Components of Attitudes 4. Attitude Formation and Change Attitude Formation

Attitude Change

Attitude-Behaviour Relationship 5. Prejudice and Discrimination 6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice Unit VII: Social Influence and Group Processes 1. Introduction 2. Nature and Formation of Groups 3. Type of Groups 4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour Social Loafing

Group Polarisation

This was the theory syllabus for all the five units covered under the UK Board Class 12 Psychology paper. The second part of the syllabus would be practicals. To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Psychology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF.

