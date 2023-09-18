UK Board 12th Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Download Revised UBSE Psychology Syllabus PDF

UBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: This article will provide you with a revised UK Board Class 10 Psychology syllabus 2023-24 PDF. Download the revised PDF syllabus 2023-24.

Get here detailed UK Board UBSE Class 12th Psychology Syllabus and paper pattern

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus: Psychology is one of the important subjects that Class 11 and 12 Art or Humanities students deal with. This subject is also taught to students in the science field because this subject is called the Science of the Brain.

The first thing students should know about the subject is its syllabus, which guides them properly and saves them from investing time in unnecessary topics. As generations evolve, the syllabus of educational boards is also changing. Students should only know and follow the latest syllabus. UK Board Class 12 students can download their latest syllabus from the link below.

UK Board Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24

To complete and download the detailed UK Board 12 syllabus for Psychology 2023–24, students and teachers can refer to this article. Here you will get the unit-wise mark distribution, detailed topics, a practical syllabus, and a Class 12th Psychology syllabus 2024 PDF.

UBSE Class 12 Psychology Mark Distribution

 

Theory

70 Marks

Practicals

30 Marks

 

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for theory. 

 

Unit No. 

Unit Name

Marks

I

Variations in Psychological Attributes

13

II

Self and Personality

13

III

Meeting Life Challenges

09

IV

Psychological Disorders

12

V

Therapeutic Approaches

09

VI

Attitude and Social Cognition

08

VII

Social Influence and Group Processes

06
     
 

Total

70

Read below the unit-wise UK Board Class 12 Psychology marks distribution for Practical.

 

Topics

Internal Examiner

External Examiner

Practical (Experiments) file and Case Profile

10

-

Continuous Assessment 

05

-

Viva Vioce (Project and experiments) 

-

03

Two Practical(4 marks for conduct of practical and 8 marks for reporting) 

-

12
     

Total

15

15

 

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24

Unit I: Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

 1. Introduction

 2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning

 3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes

 4. Intelligence

 5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information 

  • Processing Theory: Planning, Attention-arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence, Triarchic 
  • Theory of Intelligence; Theory of Multiple Intelligences.

 6. Individual Differences in Intelligence

 7. Culture and Intelligence

 8. Emotional Intelligence

 9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

 10. Creativity 

Unit II Self and Personality  

1. Introduction

 2. Self and Personality

 3. Concept of Self

 4. Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self

5. Culture and Self

6. Concept of Personality

7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality

  •  Type Approaches
  •  Trait Approaches
  •  Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian Approaches
  •  Behavioural Approach
  •  Cultural Approach
  •  Humanistic Approach

8. Assessment of Personality

  •  Self-report Measures
  •  Projective Techniques
  •  Behavioural Analysis 

Unit III: Meeting Life Challenges  

1. Introduction

2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and

 Health

  •  Stress and Health
  •  General Adaptation Syndrome
  •  Stress and Immune System
  •  Lifestyle

4. Coping with Stress

 Stress Management Techniques

5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

  •  Life Skills
  •  Positive Health 

Unit IV: Psychological Disorders

1. Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

  •  Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders

  •  Anxiety Disorders
  •  Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders
  •  Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders
  •  Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders
  •  Dissociative Disorders
  •  Depressive Disorder
  •  Bipolar and Related Disorders
  •  Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic
  •  Disorders
  •  Neurodevelopmental Disorders
  •  Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders
  •  Feeding and Eating Disorders
  •  Substance Related and Addictive Disorders 

Unit V: Therapeutic Approaches 

1. Nature and Process of Psychotherapy

  •  Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies

  •  Behaviour Therapy
  •  Cognitive Therapy
  •  Humanistic-Existential Therapy
  •  Alternative Therapies
  •  Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy
  •  Ethics in Psychotherapy

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill 

Unit VI: Attitude and Social Cognition

1. Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change

  •  Attitude Formation
  •  Attitude Change
  •  Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice 

Unit VII: Social Influence and Group Processes

1. Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour

  •  Social Loafing
  •  Group Polarisation 

This was the theory syllabus for all the five units covered under the UK Board Class 12 Psychology paper. The second part of the syllabus would be practicals. To know and download the practical and theory syllabus and UK board class 12 Psychology exam pattern, click the link below to get the complete PDF. 

Download UK Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

 

