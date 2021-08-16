UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 306 Lab Technician, OT Technician & Other Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist & Radiographic Technician. All interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 16 August 2021. The last date of application is 15 September 2021.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 306 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test or interview. The candidates can check this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 August 2021

Last date of submission of online application: 15 September 2021

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Lab Technician - 104 Posts

OT Technician - 62 Posts

CSSD Technician - 63 Posts

Radiotherapy Technician - 5 Posts

ECG Technician - 4 Posts

Audiometry Technician- 2 Posts

Dental Technician - 16 Posts

Physiotherapist - 6 Posts

Occupational Therapist - 8 Posts

Receptionist - 2 Posts

Radiographic Technician - 34 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician - The candidate must have passed the Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

OT Technician - The candidate must have passed the Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University.

CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist, Radiographic Technician - The candidate must have passed Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University also have a diploma/degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.