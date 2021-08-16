Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 306 Lab Technician, OT Technician & Other Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ukmssb.org. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Aug 16, 2021 16:26 IST
UKMSSB Recruitment 2021
UKMSSB Recruitment 2021

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021: Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician, OT Technician, CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist & Radiographic Technician. All interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 16 August 2021. The last date of application is 15 September 2021.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 306 vacancies in different departments. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test or interview. The candidates can check this article to know the eligibility criteria, age limit, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 August 2021
  • Last date of submission of online application: 15 September 2021

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Lab Technician - 104 Posts
  • OT Technician - 62 Posts
  • CSSD Technician - 63 Posts
  • Radiotherapy Technician - 5 Posts
  • ECG Technician  - 4 Posts
  • Audiometry Technician- 2 Posts
  • Dental Technician - 16 Posts
  • Physiotherapist - 6 Posts
  • Occupational Therapist - 8 Posts
  • Receptionist - 2 Posts
  • Radiographic Technician - 34 Posts

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Lab Technician - The candidate must have passed the Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University.
  • OT Technician - The candidate must have passed the Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University.
  • CSSD Technician, Radiotherapy Technician, ECG Technician, Audiometry Technician, Dental Technician,  Physiotherapist, Occupational Therapist, Receptionist, Radiographic Technician - The candidate must have passed Intermediate Exam with Science or equivalent from a recognized University also have a diploma/degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

FAQ

How to apply for UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2021. The candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the last date of the online application form for UKMSSB Recruitment 2021?

The last date of application is 15 September 2021.

What is the starting date of the online application form for UKMSSB Recruitment 2021?

All interested candidates can apply to the posts from today onwards. i.e. 16 August 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited for UKMSSB Paramedical Recruitment 2021?

This recruitment is being done to recruit 306 vacancies in different departments.
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationUKMSSB Recruitment 2021 for 306 Lab Technician, OT Technician & Other Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org
Notification DateAug 16, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionSep 15, 2021
CityDehradun
StateUttarakhand
CountryIndia
Organization UKMSSB
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

1 + 1 =
Post

Comments