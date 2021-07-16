UKPSC ARO RO Admit Card 2021 Out @ukpsc.gov.in, Download Samiksha Adhikari Call Letter Here

UKPSC ARO RO Admit Card 2021 has been released by Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) on 16 July 2021 on official website - ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC ARO RO Admit Card 2021: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card of prelims exam for the post of Review Officer (Accounts) and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts). Candidates can download UKPSC Admit Card from the official website - ukpsc.gov.in.

UKPSC ARO RO Admit Card Link is given below.The candidates can download UKPSC ARO Admit Card and UKPSC RO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

No Admit Card will be sent by post

As per the Notice, UKPSC ARO RO Exam is scheduled to be held on 01 August 2021 (Sunday) at various locations of the state.

UKPSC ARO Exam Pattern

UKPSC ARO RO Prelims is qualifying in nature. There will be objective type questions on:

Subjects No. Of Questions Marks Time General Studies, General Intelligence and General Hindi 150 150 2 hours

Each questions will 1 marks and 1/4 marks will be deducted for each wrong attempts

The commission will upload the answer key on its website in due course after the exam. The candidates would be able to submit objections within 7 days with payment of Rs. 500/-. After analyzing the objections,result shall be released.

Those who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) had invited online application for Review Officer (Accounts)/ Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Exam-2021 till 23 May 2021

