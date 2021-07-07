UKPSC Lecturer Result 2021 Out @ukpsc.gov.in: Download Group C Cut-Off, Marks and Final Answer Key

UKPSC Lecturer Result 2021: Uttrakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the result along with cut-off and marksof Uttarakhand Special Subordinate Education (Spokesman cadre-group 'C') Service (General and Women's Branch) Exam-2020 for the post of Lecturer. Candidates, who appeared in UKPSC Lectuerr Exam on 21 March 2021, can download UKPSC Result from the official website i.e. ukpsc.gov.in. A selection list containing the roll number of candidates has been prepared by UKPSC. We have also given the direct UKPSC Lecturer Result Link below:

UKPSC Lecturer Result Download Link

UKPSC Lecturer Marks Link

UKPSC Lecturer Final Answer Key Link

UKPSC Lecturer Cut-off

The candidates can check the cut-off marks through the link below:

UKPSC Lecturer Cut-off PDF

UKPSC Lecturer Mains Exam

Such candidates whose roll number is available in the list will now appear for mains exam. As per the official notice, UKPSC Lecturer Mains Exam will be conducted in the month of October or November 2021.

How to Download UKPSC Lecturer Result 2021 ?