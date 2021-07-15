UKSSSC PA Stenographer Result 2021 Out @sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Merit List for Typing Test and Steno Test

UKSSSC PA/Steno Merit List has been released Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission on sssc.uk.gov.in. Download Here

UKSSSC PA/Steno Result 2021 Download: Uttrakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Stenographer/Personal Assistant (PA). Candidates who appeared in UKSSSC PA Steno Exam on 16 March and 17 March can download UKSSSC Accounts Clerk UKSSSC Result from UKSSSC official website - sssc.uk.gov.in.

UKSSSC PA/Steno Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Uttarakhand Steno PA Result, through, the link below:

UKSSSC PA Steno Result Download Link

Candidates whose details are available in the provisional merit list will be called for Typing Test and Steno Test.The shortlisted candidates will be informed regarding the date, time and venue of the skill test in due course. The commission will also upload the UKSSSC Steno Typing Admit Card Soon.

How to Download UKSSSC Answer Key for Accounts Clerk and Personal Assistant/Steno Posts ?

Go to official website of UKSSSC - sssc.uk.gov.in

Click on the link - ‘ANSWER KEY FOR ALL EXAM AND ONLINE OBJECTION', given at the left corner of the homepage

Download UKSSSC Result PDF

Check category-wise candidates’ merit list

On 14 July 2021, the commission has uploaded the result for the post of Accounts Clerk on its website. The candidates can download UKSSSC Accounts Clerk Result through the link below:

UKSSSC ACCOUNTS Clerk Result Download Link