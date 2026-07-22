UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026 Out at sssc.uk.gov.in, Download Patwari Result PDF Link Here

UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has officially declared the provisional selection list for the Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari) and Revenue Sub-Inspector (Lekhpal). The result has been announced in the PDF format containing the roll number of the shortlisted candidates for the above posts.

All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari) and Revenue Sub-Inspector (Lekhpal) posts can download the UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026 pdf through the link at the official website-https://sssc.uk.gov.in/

Candidates who have successfully qualified in the written examination for the Patwari and other posts will now proceed to the next stage, which includes the Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PET/PMT). The authority will commence the PET/PMT for the shortlisted candidates from August 06, 2026 onwards.

UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026 Download Link The link to download the UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026 pdf for Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari) and Revenue Sub-Inspector (Lekhpal) is available on the official website-https://sssc.uk.gov.in. Candidates can download the result pdf directly through the link given below- UKSSSC Patwari Lekhpal Result 2026 Download Link UKSSSC Patwari Lekhpal Result 2026 Overview The provisional list of candidates qualified to participate in the physical standards and efficiency tests for the posts of Revenue Sub-Inspector Patwari (119 posts) and Lekhpal (61 posts) is available on the official website. Check details about the recruitment drive given below- Recruitment Organization Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) Post Name Revenue Sub-Inspector (Patwari) & Revenue Sub-Inspector (Lekhpal) Advt. No. 70/UKSSSC/2025 Total Vacancy 416 Exam Date 14 June 2026 Result status Out Next Stage Physical Measurement and Efficiency Test (PET / PMT) Category UKSSSC Graduate Level Result 2026 Official Website www.sssc.uk.gov.in

What's Next After UKSSSC Lekhpal Result 2026 All those candidates shortlisted in the written exam are able to appear for the Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test round. The Commission will conduct the PET August 06, 2026.Candidaes appearing in the PET will have to download the detailed Admit card and venue information regarding the PET. The Detailed information regarding the examination venues and admit cards for the physical test will be published separately on the Commission's official website (www.sssc.uk.gov.in). Candidates are advised to check the website regularly for updates in this regard. What Is The Cut Off Marks For UKSSSC Patwari Result 2026? The Commission has released the detailed qualifying cut-off marks for the candidates appeared in the Patwari and Lekhpal posts. Below are the details of the category wise cut off marks-